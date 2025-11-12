The list spans from tattoos to flower gardens—find what’s right for you.

Losing a pet can feel like losing a member of your family. If you’ve spent any time on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen endless videos of pet parents showing different ways to honor their late pups and kitties. With so many ideas out there, it can be hard to know where to start or what might feel meaningful for you.

To help make sense of it all, Kinship spoke with Julie Austin opens in new tab , a clinical psychologist and full-time pet bereavement coach who supports pet parents through one-on-one sessions, group work, and even texting support. opens in new tab

“Sometimes our relationship with our pets can be more intimate than many of our human relationships,” Austin says. “So, it’s a very valid and normal experience to feel grief.” Her biggest advice? Take however long you need. There’s no timetable for losing someone who’s been such a constant companion.

Read on for guidance on navigating pet loss — plus meaningful, personal ways to pay tribute to your pet.