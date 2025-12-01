How Different Dog Breeds Show That They Love You

Your Golden Retriever gives a good snuggle, while your Great Pyrenees warns you that the mail carrier is coming.

If you’ve ever wondered whether your dog really loves you, you can rest assured — the science points to yes. But how can you tell for sure? It probably depends on your dog. Some dogs are more expressive, showing their affection with full-body wiggles and slobbery kisses. Others are more subtle, showing love through loyalty, presence, and protection.

We spoke with Erin Gianella, certified trainer, behaviorist, and owner of Perfect Pals Dog Training opens in new tab , and Jessica Char, certified dog behavior consultant at Canine Engineering opens in new tab , about how different breeds express affection. Here’s how to understand your dog’s love language, decode breed tendencies, and respond in ways that make them feel seen and secure.

General signs of affection and love

You can watch for certain behaviors or body language cues to gauge your dog’s mood. Some of Gianella’s favorite tell-tale signs for a happy dog include: a big stretch, a hearty play-bow, stretching up on their legs, a relaxed tail wag with a loose gait as they walk toward you, leaning or pressing against you, and soft eyes and ears.

Not all signs of love are obvious, though. For example, when your dog is sleeping and chooses to lie on their back, that can indicate feelings of comfort and safety.

“This is a super vulnerable position,” Gianella says. “That means they feel totally safe and trust you.” How your dog shows they love you may also depend on whether they’re outgoing or more reserved — which can be determined by breed.

How expressive breeds show love

For breeds that wear their hearts on their sleeves (and wagging tails), you’ll often see an all-in approach to affection. Think Golden Retrievers, Labradors, Beagles, Boxers, and Pit Bull-type dogs. These pups are very human-oriented, seeking contact, interaction, and touch.

What that looks like: They bring a toy to you as if to say, “Play with me now!” They may sit right beside you or even on top of you, follow you around everywhere you go, and press their body close for comfort. They might nudge you for attention, affection, or connection.

In short, their love is loud, clear, and social. If your dog is one of these breeds and wants to crash into your lap or trail you room to room, that’s their way of saying, “I love you.”

How more reserved breeds show love

Then there are the pups who express affection more quietly. These are breeds that may not drape themselves over you, but their devotion runs just as deep. Think Akitas, Shiba Inus, Chow Chows, Basenjis, or guardian-type breeds like Great Pyrenees or Malamutes.

They might lie at your feet or at the end of the bed instead of cuddling close. They might stand between you and a “potential threat” (even just a noisy delivery truck), keeping watch. They may prefer to observe from a slight distance but still check in using eye contact or a small tail wag. They may not be physically clingy — but they’re steadfast, loyal, and protective.

The key is to understand your dog’s breed tendencies and personality. An independent breed may still crave connection — just in quieter ways. Recognizing that difference helps you show love in a way your dog understands.

And keep in mind: Most dogs fall somewhere in the middle. Even a typically reserved pup may get wiggly for their favorite person, while an expressive dog might also value quiet companionship.

How breed shapes affection

Beyond temperament, breed can also influence the ways your dog naturally expresses affection.

“Every dog is an individual, but understanding different breed types can help us understand some of the behaviors dogs show and also help us see when a dog is comfortable and happy,” Char says. In other words, while breed tendencies aren’t rules, they offer helpful clues.

Herding breeds

Border Collies, Australian Shepherds, Corgis, and other herding dogs often show love through partnership. They want to work with you — watching you closely, shadowing your movements, or staying mentally engaged in whatever you’re doing. Their desire to collaborate or “help” is often their version of affection.

Guardian breeds

Breeds like Great Pyrenees, Mastiffs, and Anatolian Shepherds typically express love through vigilance. They may rest a short distance away so they can keep watch, check the perimeter, or place themselves between you and something that seems unusual. Their protectiveness comes from deep attachment, not aloofness.

Companion and toy breeds

Breeds such as Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Shih Tzus, and Maltese dogs often show affection through closeness. Snuggling, curling up next to you, or seeking physical contact are their primary love languages.

How to know if it’s affection — or something else.

It’s easy to confuse affection with guarding or aggression. Char explains that true aggression shows up when a dog feels unsafe — their body is stiff, still, and serious, with hard eyes or a tight mouth. Affection, by contrast, looks soft and loose: relaxed muscles, gentle eye contact, curved tail wags, and easy movement.

Play can also look intense opens in new tab . Some dogs mouth hands or clothes when they’re excited, but their bodies stay wiggly, not rigid — and they’ll usually redirect to a toy. When in doubt, give your dog a little space and pause the interaction. Char says that if the signals remain unclear, a qualified trainer can help you understand what your dog is trying to say.

How to receive your dog’s love

When your dog offers affection — whether it’s leaning on you, bringing you a toy, giving you a nuzzle, or choosing to rest near you — acknowledging this behavior helps reinforce your bond. Char says that looking at, talking to, and engaging with your dog is the best way to show you appreciate their attention.

Watch how they respond: Some dogs enjoy physical touch, but others do not. Try talking to your dog in different ways (e.g., maybe they have a favorite tone of voice), experiment with different touch (e.g., chest massage, booty scratches, head pets), and consider different activities (e.g., playing with a toy). Char adds that if you try to reciprocate, and your dog moves, leans, or turns away, they are looking for a different type of interaction.

If you can’t return the love immediately, you can acknowledge your dog briefly and return to what you’re doing. Some dogs accept this signal easily — others may not get the hint that you’re busy. In that case, you may want to give your dog something else to do momentarily, such as giving them a long-lasting chew or puzzle toy.

How to show your dog you love them back

Love is a two-way street — and your dog deserves to feel it from you, too.

“Dogs are sentient beings, so they know what love and happiness are,” Gianella says. While they may not speak our language, they absolutely respond to our actions.

Here are a few ways to return the love:

When you meet your pup where they are, you’re speaking their love language — no words required.



