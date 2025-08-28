What Is the ‘Shiba Scream,’ and Why Do Shiba Inus Do It?

Loving one of these dogs means investing in some good earplugs.

Some dogs express their excitement by wagging their tails. Others like to jump up and down and twirl around. But Shiba Inus? They scream bloody murder instead.

The “Shiba Scream” is legendary for a reason. It’s loud. It’s guttural. It sounds like it comes not from a part of these dogs’ bodies, but straight from the underworld itself. Judging by these pups’ size, one would think that reaching this decibel level would be impossible, but nevertheless, the shrieks persist.

Like so many canine vocalizations, the Shiba Scream appears to be a multifaceted communication tool. Sometimes, neighbors set it off. Sometimes, they let one out during playtime or while receiving a sweet head pat. Sometimes, they use it to protest a nail trimming. And sometimes, they seem to do it just because.

One thing we do know? This isn't some made-up TikTok trend. "I can confirm it's very real," says Dr. Huyn Han with TelaVets.com, "and very loud." So let's unpack why Shibas do this — and whether it's ever cause for concern.