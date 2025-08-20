15 Dog Breeds Known for Having Curly Tails

OK, so we’re already thankful to evolution for dogs in general, but the cherry on top is definitely breeds with curly tails. Yes, the tails do have actual evolutionary reasons for being there, but I think they also convinced humans to domestic dogs faster. Note: I have no scientific backing for this information. If you want a curly tailed dog, luckily, there are plenty of breeds that have them.

We found 15 breeds of dogs that tend to have curly tails. A curly tail is not always guaranteed, so you should check out individual pups to see if they have curly tails or not. For example, some Siberian Huskies , though they are known as a curly tailed breed, can have sickle-shaped tails that’s more of an arch than a curl. Read more below about why dogs have curly tails.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Main takeaways Dog breeds of all sizes can have curly tails, ranging from Pomeranian to Tibetan Mastiff.

Curly tails can vary from loose curls to corkscrew. How curled the tail is can vary from breed to breed — and even occasionally individual dog to dog.

Most dogs with curled tails hail from colder climates originally, because when curled up, their tails can help keep their faces warm. This feature has become more exaggerated through breeding practices.

Curly tails aren’t always curled into a dog’s back. Their tails can unfurl and straighten while they rest or sleep.

Pexels / Zen Chung

Akita

This dog breed is known for their magnificent, thick curly tails that elegantly rest on their backs. With a history as protector dogs in Japan, the Akita has a lot of muscle beneath that thick, double-coat of fur. These pups love their families and tend to be quiet, but they can be uneasy around people they don’t know. Akitas also tend not to do well in houses with other pets. They’re not recommended for first-time pet parents and need to be socialized from puppyhood with other animals and people.

Sergey Tikhomirov / Alamy

Basenji

The Basenji’s tail shape can change based on their mood — seriously. When they’re alert, their tail can resemble a cinnamon roll, but when they’re sleeping or relaxing, it might unspool and just have a slight curl. This African hunting dog is also known for their wrinkled forehead that gives them a slightly concerned expression.

They are so expressive because they’re known as “barkless” dogs — not soundless, though, because they will let out the occasional chortle. This breed is high-energy and requires a lot of exercise. Loyal to a fault, the Basenji bonds closely with their families but can be wary around those outside of their pack.

Christopher Tomlinson / Alamy

Chow Chow

The Chinese Chow Chow looks like a mini lion — with the exception of their fluffy, curled tail. The tail is curled and usually sits on their backs. This breed has many distinguishing features, including the fluffy ruff around their necks, face wrinkles and a blue/black tongue. The overall effect is a pup with gravitas. Their personalities usually match their outward appearance; they’re calm, serious, loyal, and a little aloof. The Chow Chow tends to do better when they’re the only pet in the house.

LightField Studios Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

Shiba Inu

This Shiba Inu boasts a fluffy two-toned tail that curls into their backs. This ancient Japanese breed’s name translates as “brushwood dog,” a reference to their history as hunters. Because of their aloof and wary nature, these dogs should be socialized from a young age to help them become great family pets and coexist with other pets peacefully. The small-to-medium-sized pup needs plenty of walks and playtime to be content.

220 Selfmade studio / Adobe Stock

Pug

The Pug has one of the most tightly curled tails of the bunch, looking like a pastry you might find in a fancy cafe. Famous for their large bug-like eyes and wrinkled faces, these silly jokesters were once companions to Chinese and Dutch royalty.

They make for great family dogs, because they’re sweet and affectionate, and can thrive in both country and city life, thanks to their compact size. But because the Pug is a flat-faced breed, they are happiest in a moderate climate. Pet parents need to be mindful of hot outdoor temperatures, because Pugs can struggle to breathe. Their large eyes can also be a source of issues.

Maris Grunskis / Shutterstock

Finnish Spitz

The Finnish Spitz looks so much like a fox that some might question where the pet parent picked up their pet. The main giveaway that the Finnish Spitz is not, in fact, a fox is the curly, fluffy, and all-orange tail. Fox tails are straight. These dogs have a history as bird dogs and are quite talkative, having a wide range of vocalizations from the typical bark to yodeling. Affectionate and intelligent, these pups do well with children and other pets.

mauinow1 / iStock

Norwegian Buhund

Rocking a plumed curly tail that is often on their backs, the Norwegian Buhund needs all of the fur they can get. With a history of guarding and herding livestock and being companions to the Vikings, this cold-weather breed has a dense coat and muscular medium-sized build. These pups can be a little aloof to people they don’t know but are loving to their families and other pets.

Melanie DeFazio / Stocksy

Keeshond

The Keeshond, the very furry former Dutch dock dog, boasts a plumed curly tail. This breed is so fluffy though that the tail almost gets lost amongst the dog’s magnificently dense coat. The Keeshond is also known for the “spectacle” marks around their eyes. This pup also looks like they’re smiling, a fact that goes along with their devoted natures. They love being around their families, and anyone really — they tend to get along well with other humans and pets, too.

Ilkka / Adobe Stock

Norwegian Elkhound

The Norwegian Elkhound looks similar to the German Shepherd—but with a curled tail. This dignified ancient dog breed has been around so long that they were found in Viking burial grounds in 5,000 BCE opens in new tab . In the thousands of years since then, they’re more often employed as herding dogs and pets. Athletic and intelligent, these pups need plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to be happy. The Elkhound is loving but can be wary around other dogs, if not socialized young.

happyimages / Adobe Stock

Alaskan Malamute

The Alaskan Malamute has a history of being a hard-working arctic sled dog, so it’s no surprise their tails are curled — they’ve got to stay out of the way! Malamutes look so much like Siberian Huskies that you might have done a double take, but Malamutes are bigger and have at least 25 more pounds on their cousins.

These pups are happiest when they have a job, but when they’re clocked out, they’re happy to spend time with their families. They are pack pups, but they won’t just fall in line. Pet parents need to establish that they’re the pack leader or they’re going to have a hard time controlling their dog.

Sarah Wight Photography LLC / Stocksy

Siberian Husky

Siberian Huskies can have curled tails, though some might elegantly arch over their backs and not curl inward, making a sickle shape. Their tails curl inward to help regulate their body temperatures. These former sled dogs are high-energy, intelligent, and often sassy and vocal. Prepare to have arguments with your pup multiple times a day. But because they thrive in a pack, they are loving and loyal with children and other pets.