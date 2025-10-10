Why Dogs Avoid Eye Contact and Other ‘Appeasement Behaviors’ to Look Out For

It’s an adorable kind of paradox: Dogs have the cutest eyes in the world, so why do they seem so... uncomfortable when we get lost in them?

Eye contact might be polite in human society, but for dogs, it’s a different story. According to Laurie Lawless, a certified dog behavior consultant and owner of Shelter Behavior Integrations opens in new tab , our pups often perceive direct eye contact as confrontational. When our pups avoid our eyes or turn their heads away, they’re not being rude — they’re trying to tell us that they feel uncomfortable and that they’re not a threat.

“Dogs often avert eye contact when they want to communicate that are wanting to avoid conflict,” Lawless says, and also “to deescalate perceived tension.”

Still, we shouldn’t immediately assume that dogs who occasionally avert their eyes don’t feel comfortable with us in general. Both Lawless and certified dog behavior consultant and accredited dog trainer Emily Scott explain that often, these interactions can be situational — meaning, there could be a ton of reasons your dog is feeling stressed.