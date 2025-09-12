Do Dogs Ever Get Embarrassed?

We all know the face. It’s the one our dogs make when we come home and find them sitting in the middle of a bunch of tattered toilet paper, or on top of a ruined couch, or near an unwanted “present” on the rug. Puppy eyes mixed with “please don’t hate me” energy. As humans, we often assume it’s a sign of embarrassment — confirmation that they know they’ve done something wrong. Then again, aren’t our dogs the same creatures who lock eyes with us while licking their own butts? Does that really sound like something an animal capable of shame would do?

It turns out, our pups don’t feel emotions like guilt, shame, and embarrassment the way we do. So if you’ve ever come home to a pooch with a tucked tail, it’s not righteous remorse you’re witnessing. It’s something else entirely.

To fully answer this question, it helps to know the difference between primary and secondary emotions. Primary emotions describe our direct reactions to the world around us: sadness, anger, joy, and fear. Then, there are our secondary emotions — the feelings we experience in response to our primary emotions. For example, feeling happy about something we don’t think we should actually celebrate might cause us to feel guilt. Crying in front of other people with whom we don’t want to share our sadness might make us feel embarrassed.

“For dogs to experience embarrassment, they would have to be consciously aware that others see them in a way that is different from how they see themselves,” says Sylvie Savage opens in new tab , a human-canine relationship specialist and the author of the book U nleash: How to Evolve from Dog Training to Dog Parenting opens in new tab . Generally, she adds, that kind of self-reflection — “imagining the eyes of others and then judging ourselves through that imagined lens” — is more the purview of humans.