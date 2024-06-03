The Best Dog Breeds for Families

Remember: You can find just about any breed you want at a rescue.

So, you’re thinking about bringing a dog into your gloriously chaotic family? Maybe you envision idyllic walks in the park with everyone in tow, or cozy movie nights with a pile of fur at your feet (who secretly judges your taste in rom-coms). But let’s be real: Family life is messy, unpredictable, and often involves questionable levels of noise. The last thing you need is a canine who only adds to the stress or doesn’t match your family’s vibe.

Fear not, future pack leader. This guide will help you navigate the dog breeds best suited for the family circus. After all, some pups are born to fetch Frisbees and snuggle with toddlers, while others would prefer a solo spa day.

From Golden Retrievers to Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, we're breaking down the best family dog breeds to complete your pack. You can also consider these breeds in mixes when you're looking at adopting a rescue pup. (And remember: You can find purebred dogs at rescues these days and should always consider rescuing.)

What to look for in a family dog

Friendliness and a patient temperament

Temperament is one of the most important characteristics to consider in a dog breed when you’re welcoming one into your family. Sure, that tiny Chihuahua snoozing on the couch is adorable, but imagine explaining to your tearful toddler for the tenth time that Fido isn’t actually a living teddy bear (spoiler alert: he might not appreciate being hugged like one).

Family dogs are the ultimate chill companions, able to handle the whirlwind of emotions and energy that comes with having little humans around. They’re the ones who don’t flinch at the high-pitched shriek of a toy car alarm and happily join in on a game of fetch in the living room, even if it means dodging the occasional rogue Lego brick.

Basically, they’re the furry equivalent of a comfy pair of sweatpants — adaptable, endlessly patient, and down for whatever adventure (or Netflix marathon) your family throws their way.

Intelligence and trainability

Intelligent and trainable dogs are eager to please and quick to learn the house rules. They'll master basic commands in no time, which means less time spent wrestling with a leash and more time enjoying those epic family walks in the park.

Plus, a smart pup can adapt to your ever-changing family dynamic. Whether it’s a new baby or a house full of rambunctious relatives, they’ll roll with the punches with a smile on their furry face.

Activity level

Finding a dog whose energy level matches your family’s is key. An active Golden Retriever will happily join you on hikes and bike rides, while a playful Beagle might be content with a good game of fetch in the backyard. Remember, a tired pup is a well-behaved pup, so choose your canine companion wisely. They’re not just a new family member, they’re your built-in adventure buddy — or cuddle buddy, depending on the day.

Child-safety considerations

When it comes to family dogs, while you don’t necessarily need a dog who’s built like a tank, one resembling a tiny porcelain doll likely won’t be able to withstand the bumps, tumbles, and enthusiastic cuddles that come with young children.

Look for breeds known for their gentleness and low aggression — think of them as the Mary Poppins of the dog world, practically perfect in every way. Now, that doesn’t mean you can throw caution to the wind. Tiny humans are unpredictable, and even the most patient pup can get overwhelmed. Extra supervision is key, especially with very young children. The golden rule? Never leave even the gentlest dog unattended with a small kid.

Top picks for best family dog breeds

Pit Bull-type dogs

Pit Bull is not a purebred bred but rather a breed type. These types of dogs, known for their muscular builds, blocky heads, and often shorter snouts, are great with kids. Although harmful media-perpetuated stereotypes would have people believe the opposite, Pit Bull-type dogs are gentle, kind, and patient. They have long been family dogs and (plus!) are in need of rescuing at shelters across the U.S.

Golden Retriever

Picture this: Sunshine personified, bounding through the park with your little ones in tow, fur the color of a perfectly toasted marshmallow. That’s the magic of a Golden Retriever. These playful pups are basically the MVPs of the family dog world.

Forget needing a suit of armor — a Golden Retriever’s superpower is their endless patience and goofball energy. They’re down for a game of fetch in the living room, happy to snuggle on the couch for movie night, and built sturdy enough to handle passionate cuddles. They’re guaranteed to bring smiles (and maybe a little slobber) to every member of the family.

Labrador Retriever

These enthusiastic retrievers are living proof that happiness comes with a wagging tail and a never-ending capacity for belly rubs. Unlike that delicate crystal vase you inherited, Labs are built tough enough to withstand the playful chaos of family life. They’re goofy, smart, and eager to please, making training a breeze. Basically, a Lab is your family’s personal cheerleader, always up for an adventure, big or small.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Those looking for a canine companion with an air of royalty can’t go wrong with a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. These little charmers are the perfect lapdog for your mini-monarch, offering endless cuddles and playtime without the boundless energy of a larger breed. While they might not be built for tackling toddlers, Cavaliers are known for their gentle nature and patience, making them a great choice for families with older children.

Beagle

Bloodhound nose, cuddle-puddle enthusiast: that's the Beagle in a nutshell. These happy-go-lucky pups bring a joyful energy — and maybe a few enthusiastic howls — to your family fold. Forget needing a jogging buddy who can keep pace with a marathon runner; Beagles are more than content with a good sniffari around the backyard or a playful romp in the park.

While their independent streak might require a little extra patience during training, a Beagle’s love for their humans is undeniable. Just be prepared for a side effect of endless tail wags, a nose perpetually stuck to the ground, and enough hound dog charm to melt even the grumpiest family member’s heart.

Bichon Frisé

These fluffy bundles of joy are like living teddy bears, bringing a touch of elegance to your family life. Unlike a high-strung pup who needs constant exercise, a Bichon Frisé is perfectly content with some playtime and a snuggle session on the couch. Their hypoallergenic coat makes them a great choice for people with allergies — just be prepared for the responsibility of regular grooming to keep their fluffy coat looking its best.

Havanese

The Havanese is a cuddle champion with a heart of gold, making them one of the best small dog breeds for families. Don’t be fooled by their small size, these pups are playful and energetic, keeping up with your kids for a game of fetch or a backyard adventure. They also have a hypoallergenic coat in case you have family members with allergies.

English Setter

Looking for a canine companion who's equal parts elegance and goofball? Look no further than the English Setter. These graceful athletes are all about the zoomies, making them the perfect playmate for active families. While their boundless energy might require an outlet, their gentle nature and eagerness to please make training easy. Keep in mind that they are on the larger side, so you'll want to be mindful of their energy around small children.

Collie

Collies are the ultimate family dogs, known for their intelligence, loyalty, and protective nature. These majestic pups are like having your own personal nanny, always happy to keep an eye on your little ones. They’re eager to please and quick to learn, making them a great fit for families looking for a trainable companion.

Poodle

Don’t let their fancy haircuts fool you; these dogs are all about fun and family. Poodles come in three sizes (standard, miniature, and toy) so you can pick the perfect one for your crew. With their hypoallergenic coat, they’re another great choice if you have family members with allergies.

Sure, they might require regular grooming to maintain their signature poof, but think of it as a bonding experience (and who knows, maybe you'll pick up some styling tips for yourself along the way).

Evaluate your unique needs

Before you dive headfirst into the world of adorable puppy pictures, it’s important to take a moment to consider your own family’s needs. Sure, a fluffy Saint Bernard might look cuddly, but is your living room prepared for a personal avalanche of fur every shedding season?

This isn't just about picking the cutest dog — it's about finding the perfect companion who complements your lifestyle. Think about your activity level. Are you weekend warriors or couch potatoes? Apartment dwellers might need a pup with lower exercise requirements than a family with a sprawling backyard. And don't forget to factor in any allergies or special needs within the family. Some breeds require more grooming than others, and some have specific needs that might not mesh well with your family dynamic.

Ultimately, choosing a family dog is a big decision. By taking the time to evaluate your priorities, you’ll ensure you find a pack member who brings joy, laughter, and the perfect amount of slobbery kisses to your family for years to come.

FAQs (people also ask):

What are the best non-shedding family dogs?

Several family-friendly breeds are known for minimal shedding, including Poodles (standard, miniature, and toy), Bichon Frisé, Havanese, and even the playful Beagle (though their short fur might still require regular brushing). Remember, even hypoallergenic breeds may require regular grooming to maintain their coats.

What are the best small dog breeds for families?

While size doesn’t always dictate temperament, some smaller breeds are well-suited for families. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Bichon Frisés, and Havanese offer playful personalities and gentle natures ideal for children. If you crave a cuddly companion who won’t shed much, these pups might be your perfect match. Remember, even smaller breeds have exercise needs, so consider your family's activity level when choosing your dog.

What are the best medium-sized family dogs?

Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers are classic choices for medium-sized family dogs, with their playful spirit, endless patience, and trainability. If activity is your family's middle name, consider an English Setter. Their boundless energy is a perfect match for energetic families. Collies, with their intelligence and loyalty, are practically nannies-in-training, while Beagles bring a happy-go-lucky charm and a manageable size to your family adventures.

What is the most well-behaved dog breed?

Temperament can vary within breeds, and training plays a huge role. However, some breeds are generally known for their eagerness to please and trainability, making them shine in well-managed households.

Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers are superstars, while Poodles impress with their intelligence. For a smaller option, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are gentle and affectionate. Remember, any breed (or mix) can be a great family dog with the right training and love.

