Articles by Courtney Elliott
Courtney Elliott
Courtney Elliott, a proud Cleveland native living in Manhattan, blends her decade of writing and editing expertise with her unshakable devotion as a pet parent to her French Bulldog, Gus. When she’s not at her desk, you’ll find her frolicking in Central Park or engrossed in a good book at a local coffee shop.
- behavior
Why Do Dogs Lick Themselves?
They especially love to do this when they’re ignoring you.
- lifestyle
Can You Have a Service Dog for Anxiety?
Definitely something worth looking into.
- behavior
The Best Dog Breeds for Families
Remember: You can find just about any breed you want at a rescue.
- behavior
Can Dogs Sense When You’re Sad?
It certainly seems like it sometimes.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Lick My Feet?
OK, dude, that’s a little gross...
- behavior
Can Dogs Feel Guilt?
They do look very sorry...
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Meow So Much? Reasons Your Cat Meows Excessively
How to decode your cat’s love language when one meow has many meanings.
- behavior | Why, Cat?!
Why Does My Cat Stare at Me?
...Is it something you said?
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Bite Me?
Don’t live in fear of your feline overlord.
- health
Why Does My Dog Smell Like Fish?
It’s not a very pleasant odor, to say the least.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Stare at Me? Possible Reasons and What to Do
Beyond the fact that they’re your biggest admirer.
- lifestyle
Shelters Are Filling Up With “Designer Dogs”—Here’s Why
Want a purebred? Here’s yet another reason you should rescue one.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Chew On Everything?
How to decode your cat’s chewing habits when they’re nibbling on all the things.
- health
How to Keep Your Dog’s Paws Safe From Snow Salt
Tips for safe, snug, and happy paws this winter.
- shopping
The Best Winter Boots for Dogs in 2024
Here’s why you might want to protect those toe beans.
- lifestyle
How to Make an Outdoor Cat House for Winter
Channel your inner HGTV star and build a feline fixer-upper.
- lifestyle
7 Reasons Why You Should Foster a Pet Over the Holidays
It’s one of the best ways you can spend your time this season.
- behavior
Why Is My Cat Suddenly Clingy?
They’re never far away, but you’d like a little distance.
- behavior
Cats vs. Dogs: Behavior, Intelligence, and Care Similarities and Differences
There’s no winning this argument, but here’s what you should know about parenting your new pet.
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?