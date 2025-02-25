By now, most pet parents know that the old idea that dogs see in black and white is a myth. It’s true that dogs have a much more limited color spectrum than most humans, but they can see a range of blue and yellow shades, opens in a new tab similarly to humans with red-green color blindness. And just as they have strong opinions on their favorite toys opens in a new tab and snacks, opens in a new tab dogs have a fondness for one color more than the other. A new study opens in a new tab found that street dogs in India show a strong preference for yellow.

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research carried out tests on 134 adult street dogs in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas. An experimenter set out three bowls near a dog before vocalizing to get the pup’s attention; the bowls were yellow, blue, and gray. The bowls were placed in a random order each time.

In some of the tests, each bowl had a biscuit. In others, there was no food in the bowls. In each version of the test, yellow emerged as the most chosen bowl by far.

They then studied the preference between just blue and gray bowls. There was no significant preference between these colors.

In the final experiment, researchers offered the dogs a choice between a gray bowl with food and a yellow bowl without food. Amazingly, the dogs still approached the yellow bowl; the yellow bowl was chosen 41 times, while the gray bowl with food was only chosen 11 times. When they used chicken instead of a biscuit in the gray bowl, the results held; the empty yellow bowl was chosen 47 times, and the gray bowl with food was chosen 14 times.

“Our experiments demonstrate a clear preference for the color yellow over blue and gray in FRDs of India, at least in the context of foraging,” Anamitra Roy opens in a new tab , the study’s lead author, wrote. “This preference is so strong that it supersedes their attraction towards food, whether biscuit or chicken.”