My dog, Willy, usually hits the pillow before I do and moves reluctantly to a spot beside me when I go to bed. At some point in the night, he relocates to sleep at the foot of the bed. Willy is a shaggy black-and-white Collie rescue who, fortunately, doesn’t shed. In the winter, all of this is cute and cozy; in the summer, it’s a little stifling. Plus, in warmer weather, I worry he’ll come inside with ticks opens in a new tab . More than once, I’ve had to change the sheets because he climbed into bed with muddy paws.

Michelle Baker, a dog behavior specialist and owner of Furkids Inc. opens in a new tab , a dog daycare and enrichment center, says your dog’s preference for sleeping against you is a natural and affectionate behavior. “Whether you allow it depends on your comfort level and lifestyle,” she says. “As long as it’s not causing sleep disruptions or signaling distress, it can be a heartwarming way to bond. But if it becomes excessive or problematic, a little training — or a vet visit — may be the best solution.”

Understanding dog sleeping behavior

Dogs’ choice of where to sleep tells us what makes them feel secure. Brett Reynolds, director of dog care for The Dog Stop opens in a new tab and a certified fear-free animal trainer, says comfort and security are the likeliest reasons your dog may want to steal your pillow.

Canine instincts and pack mentality

Baker says canine instincts and pack mentality drive a dog’s desire for closeness. For as many as 12 weeks, your dog slept with their littermates beside their mother. “If you’ve ever woken up completely pinned in place by a furry, snoring lump, you’ve probably asked yourself: ‘Why does my dog insist on sleeping against me?’ Whether they’re curled up at your feet, pressed against your back, or wedged under your arm like a four-legged teddy bear, this behavior is common — and it’s deeply rooted in a dog’s instincts and emotions.”

Importance of comfort and security

Cats might have a reputation for seeking a silk pillow, but dogs crave comfort and security, too. “Unsurprisingly, many dogs prioritize physical comfort in a soft bed with a warm, trusted human next to them,” Reynolds says.

The role of bonding in sleep patterns

Bonding happens over time with accumulated trust and positive reactions. Colby Julien, a dog behaviorist and dog trainer at Geo-Sniffing opens in a new tab , an innovative scent pod discovery game for dogs, provides an example of the bonding that evolved between her husband and her nine-year-old Aussie, Loki. “Loki sleeps with my husband every night even though he’s bonded to me,” Julien says. “Why? Because my husband has severe sleep apnea and snores. Thanks to Loki, he doesn’t need a sleep apnea machine.

The moment snoring starts, Loki instinctively gets off his own bed, jumps up, and nudges [my husband] into a side position, preventing him from sleeping on his back. This helps my husband breathe better, get more oxygen to his brain, and improve his sleep quality. It’s like clockwork — Loki recognizes something is wrong and knows exactly how to fix it.”

Reasons why your dog sleeps against you

Understanding the effects of sleeping with your dog in bed opens in a new tab is important. Reynolds says dogs seek warmth and comfort and demonstrate trust and affection when they sleep against us. However, if signs of anxiety accompany the behavior, it may indicate an underlying health concern.

Seeking warmth and comfort

“Dogs are naturally drawn to warmth, and your body is the coziest heat source around,” Baker says. “They spent their first eight to 12 weeks with their puppy siblings in a puppy pile, snoozing the day away. This instinct goes back to their wild ancestors, who slept in packs to conserve heat and stay safe from predators.”

Demonstrating trust and affection

Baker says it’s not just about warmth — dogs are incredibly social creatures opens in a new tab . “Sleeping close to their humans is a sign of deep trust and attachment, just like the safety of a puppy pile,” she says. “By pressing against you, they’re reinforcing the bond you share — just like they would with other dogs in a pack. It’s their way of saying, ‘You’re my person, and I feel safe with you.’”

Underlying health concerns

Baker says for some dogs, snuggling up at night is simply a preference. For others, it may signal something more. “A sudden change in sleeping habits such as increased clinginess or restlessness could indicate an underlying health issue,” she says. “Dogs experiencing pain, anxiety, or discomfort may seek extra reassurance and warmth" from their pet parents. “If your pup has recently started sleeping against you more than usual, a vet check-up might be in order.”

Benefits of your dog sleeping against you

Most pet parents find their dog sleeping against them comforting. “Allowing your dog to sleep in bed with you has its benefits,” says Baker. “It can enhance your emotional connection, provide comfort for anxious dogs, and even help regulate body temperature on chilly nights.”

Drawbacks of your dog sleeping against you

According to Reynolds, there are potential drawbacks to your dog sleeping against you. Dogs may become possessive and guard their sleeping space. “It is important to note that correlation is not causation,” he says. “It is unlikely that allowing your dog to sleep in your bed would be the sole reason for a behavior problem.”

Baker agrees there are drawbacks for different reasons. “Some dogs are restless sleepers, meaning you might wake up to kicking paws or loud snores,” she says. “Dirt, allergens, and shedding fur can make their way into your bed, and in rare cases, dogs who become too attached to co-sleeping may struggle with independent rest.”

Julien says that “experts often discourage allowing dogs to sleep with humans” because “unlike people, dogs don't sleep for eight hours straight. Instead, they cycle through wake and sleep periods." While some dogs can sleep soundly through the night, many "are simply too restless to share the bed.”

How to encourage or discourage this behavior

Reynolds advises creating a space where your dog won't be bumped or jostled if you want them to sleep in your bed. "Portable steps allow dogs to come and go without waking humans," he says.

"If you want to encourage your pup to snuggle through the night, invite them onto the bed, praise them, and assure them this is a safe space where they belong," Baker says.

On the other hand, if you don't want your dog in your bed, Reynolds says you can close your bedroom door, train your dog to feel comfortable sleeping in a crate, or provide soft bedding on the floor near where you sleep.

Baker says positive reinforcement can help guide your dog to their own sleeping area. "High-reward treats, cozy dog beds, and clear bedtime routines help them understand where they're expected to sleep," she says. "If they persist in climbing into your bed, consistency is key — redirect them each time without giving in, and always keep the process positive. If necessary, bedtime crate training can create a sense of security, turning their crate into their personal 'bedroom.'"

Some dogs actually prefer their own space. "My husky, Gary, never slept with us," Baker says. "No matter how much I begged, he preferred sprawling under the bed on the cool wood floor, living his best independent life."

When you should consult a veterinarian

If your dog doesn't typically sleep against you but has started, you'll likely want to consult a veterinarian. "Always consult a veterinarian if you suspect your dog has a health concern," Reynolds says

