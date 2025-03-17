Do they just like you a lot, or is this an anxiety thing?

Dogs engage in numerous behaviors that are mystifying, and to humans, disgusting. For some pet parents, hand licking is one of them. Patting my dog Lilac becomes a game of keep-away if I don’t want her licking my hands, which I confess sometimes grosses me out. Learning the origin of this behavior has given me a fresh perspective. Besides, there’s always soap and water.

Dr. Aimee Warner, a veterinarian at the pet-insurance company Waggel opens in a new tab , describes hand-licking as something of an honor. “The hand-licking of your dog can be traced back to canid puppies,” Warner says. “These puppies in the wild are known to lick their mother’s mouth to get her to regurgitate food. When your dog licks your hands, it’s a way of showing trust and affection to you as their provider.”

Parham Raoufi, founder of Paws Grooming Empire opens in a new tab , says hand licking is a way for dogs to connect and convey emotions. “Dogs frequently lick your hands due to their desire for affection, curiosity, and need for reassurance,” Raoufi says.

Why does my dog lick my hands?

Warner says dogs have extremely sensitive taste buds that help them gather information, much like talking and reading. Just like a good conversation is satisfying to us, a hearty hand lick releases your dog’s endorphins opens in a new tab . “When they lick your hands, they’re actually getting precise chemical information about your activities and location during the day, essentially ‘reading” your day,” she says. “When they lick your hands, they show affection while also making themselves feel good.”

Parham says in the absence of verbal communication, licking is a form of self-expression opens in a new tab . “A dog depends on scent along with flavor and skin perception to investigate the environment,” he says. “After a sniffing investigation, your dog moves on to lick you using both scent and tasting abilities to study your scent identity.”

Most common reasons your dog is licking your hands

Parham says dogs typically lick your hands for three main reasons: greeting, affection, and information-seeking. Pay attention to the context of the licking, because it usually provides some clue as to its meaning. “Knowing these subtleties will enable you to better understand what your dog is attempting to convey through this behavior,” Warner says.

Your dog is showing you affection.

This is the primary reason your dog licks your hands. Warner says occasional licks during periods of relaxation signify affection.

Your dog is greeting you.

Opening the door to wiggles and tail-wagging is one of the best parts of being a dog parent. Licking your hands is just another way for your dog to greet you.

Your dog is trying to tell you something.

Repetitive licking and pawing can signal an underlying issue.

Your dog is stressed or anxious.

Licking is a way for dogs to soothe themselves. “More licking on the occasion of thunderstorms or fireworks displays indicates nervousness opens in a new tab ,” Warner says.

They have a medical issue or are in pain.

Parham points to increased licking as a possible sign of allergies, injuries, or joint pain. When this becomes obsessive or leads to skin irritation opens in a new tab , it’s time to call the vet.

Your hands taste or smell interesting.

Those taste buds on a dog’s tongue are sensitive. With that in mind, Warner says your hands might be telling your dog an interesting story.

When is your dog licking your hands a problem?

Parham says a certain amount of licking is common behavior, but if the licking increases rapidly, this may indicate health problems. “Dogs tend to lick frequently when they experience symptoms of anxiety, stress, or appear unwell,” he says. “Frequent licking in dogs sometimes develops when they have allergies, injuries, or joint pain.”

Other problem signs to watch out for include hand-licking disrupting their daily routine, causing skin irritation (for you or the dog), or when it’s followed by other undesired behaviors such as pacing, whining, or destructiveness. It’s also telling when your dog protests when you try to stop them from licking.

How to stop your dog from licking your hands excessively

Experts agree that redirection opens in a new tab , positive reinforcement, and exercise all help reduce excessive hand-licking. Since licking is an inherent behavior for dogs, it’s difficult to stop it entirely, Parham says. But by employing the following strategies, you can manage excessive licking.

Redirect your dog’s attention by giving them chew toys, food puzzles, or teaching them new tricks that require sitting or paw movements.

Active dogs tend to lick less often. Give your dog plenty of exercise and mental stimulation — both help reduce stress and boredom.

Move your hand away while maintaining silence and avoiding a direct gaze with your dog, withholding both good and bad attention.

Convey consistent, easy-to-understand messages every time your dog licks your hands. “When sending unclear signals to your dog, the habit will remain lengthened, and your canine companion will grow less certain of what to do,” Parham says.

Redirection is an effective, evidence-based approach to excessive licking. “Provide a toy or acceptable chew object when licking is happening,” Warner says. Also, employ consistent verbal cues. “Teach ‘no lick’ or an equivalent command, rewarding them when they [stop licking].”

When your dog isn’t licking, engage in positive reinforcement training with a reward. Since a tired dog is a calm dog, make sure your dog is getting plenty of exercise and mental stimulation. If the licking appears to be anxiety-induced, identify and remove the cause of anxiety. In the case of a thunderstorm or unavoidable loud noises in the vicinity, ease your dog’s urge to lick your hands by redirecting them.

Then there’s the obvious: “Wash hands thoroughly,” Warner says. “Eliminate food odors that are possibly enticing them.”

Keep in mind that some licking is perfectly normal and even healthy bonding behavior. “It’s only when it gets out of hand that you’ll need to take action,” Warner says. “If the behavior recurs or appears to be compulsive, consult with your veterinarian or a professional animal behaviorist.”

FAQs

Why does my dog like to lick my hands?

Licking is normal behavior. Dogs lick our hands to show affection, self-soothe, and investigate what we’ve been eating.

What if I don’t like my dog licking my hands?

You can train your dog not to lick your hands, and by understanding why dogs lick our hands (read the full guide, above), maybe take some of the “ick” out of “lick.”

Should I contact a vet if my dog is licking a lot?

Yes, obsessive licking may signify anxiety, boredom, allergies, pain, or injury.

Will I get sick if my dog licks my hands?

Health-wise, hand-licking is generally safe. However, dog saliva does contain bacteria, so it’s best to wash your hands after your dog has licked them, particularly if you’re immune-compromised or about to prepare food.

What if I have more than one dog trying to lick my hands?

Try redirecting both of them by asking them to sit calmly for a few seconds and rewarding them when they do.