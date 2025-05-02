7 Dog-Walking Myths You Should Never Believe

Let’s be real — walking your dog isn’t just some boring chore. For most dogs, it’s basically their version of scrolling on TikTok, hitting the gym to burn off all those training treats, and their daily meet-up all in one. And it’s not just about those wins.



Walks are sensory adventures opens in a new tab where dogs get to use their sniffing superpower. Word on the street is that walks are essential for keeping your pup happy, healthy, and into you. It’s simple, right? Just walk your dog, and all will be well. Sadly, no. It turns out even this activity, almost universally acknowledged to be what dogs need and want, has plenty of myths associated with it. Keep reading for seven myths that need to be debunked.

Every dog needs a walk every day.

Somewhere along the way, “You must walk your dog every single day, or you’re a terrible person” became the norm. Honestly, anyone who says that needs to calm down. Yes, most dogs adore their daily walks. But that doesn’t mean every dog does. Some pups get stressed or afraid when (literally) stepping outside their comfort zone. The world is loud, chaotic, and overwhelming. You’re actually being kind to those dogs if you skip the daily walk.

They might prefer opens in a new tab a game of fetch in the yard or sniffing around their usual safe spots. Also, newly adopted dogs are just adjusting to a whole new world. Throwing them into the street like, “Let’s go see the city!” on day one is like dragging jet-lagged travelers on an all-day tour. Let them settle in. Walks can wait a bit.

Dogs should always be walked on a leash.

Sure, if there are laws or safety risks that require it, absolutely use the leash. But if you’re somewhere that’s off-leash-friendly and your dog’s not a flight risk? Let them be free. Off-leash joy hits different. Running around, zig-zagging through trees, and sniffing everything is so much fun.

Dogs want to make choices opens in a new tab , run at full speed, head here, there, and everywhere, and run back and forth between you and all the trees and grassy spots. But hey, if off-leash isn’t an option where you live, that’s OK. Dogs who walk on-leash have an awesome time out there, too.

koganami studio / Stocksy

A tired dog is a happy dog.

OK, this one’s sort of true, but not in the way most people think. It’s not about wearing them out like a toddler at a trampoline park. It’s about getting those happy brain chemicals flowing.

Exercise — especially running — releases endocannabinoids. These chill-out chemicals help reduce anxiety and boost mood opens in a new tab , and they can even lessen pain opens in a new tab . That calm you see after a walk? That’s contentment, not exhaustion.

valbar STUDIO / Stocksy

You have to keep dogs moving on walks to get the benefits.

This nonsense that you should “keep ’em moving” is so damaging for dogs. They want to experience the world, not go to a boring cardio class. For many dogs, it’s all about the chance to mosey, meander, and sniff to their heart’s content.

If you hurry them along every time they stop to sniff or to enjoy the sunlight on their face, you’re not making the walk better — you’re getting in the way of their enjoyment of it. What makes walks magical to most dogs is the smells and the chance to wander this way and that to explore what catches their attention. Walks should be more like “sniffaris” (aka little journeys on which they can smell the world), not forced marches.

They’re not tired if they are pulling on the leash.

Nope. Pulling isn’t about energy level. It’s more like, “OMG, I see (or smell) something!!” Excitement, habit, frustration — they all play a part. Even high-energy dogs can walk like angels if they’ve been taught how. Being energetic and having leash manners are not mutually exclusive, but dogs need to be taught to control their arousal and to behave as you want them to by keeping a loose leash.

Yes, high-energy dogs may be more likely to pull than less-energetic ones, but dogs of all sorts need to be trained to walk in a teamwork kind of way. Pro tip: If your dog is Team Waterskiing (you’ll know it when you see it) on walks, try an out-and-back route opens in a new tab instead of a loop. A lot of dogs chill out on the way home because they are not so excited for the walk to end by returning home. Plus, the smells aren’t as exciting opens in a new tab the second time around.

INIGO CIA DA RIVA / Stocksy

Older dogs don’t need walks.

Except they do. Just because your senior dog isn’t going full zoomies opens in a new tab mode when they don’t get a walk doesn’t mean they don’t miss it. Older dogs might not start barking, pacing, whining, and chewing on things if they miss a walk, but they still want to see the world, even if it’s just a slow stroll to the corner and back.

Let dogs in their golden years live a little opens in a new tab . Maybe it’s not a problem for you when an older dog doesn’t get a walk because they don’t act in ways that make you suffer. It’s still a problem for them because their quality of life and daily joy suffer.

Walks always tire dogs out.

Ha! If only. You know how you sometimes take a walk to wake up your brain rather than have your third iced coffee of the day? Yeah, dogs are kind of like that, especially the rocket-fueled types who could run 10 miles before breakfast and then gleefully look at you like, “What’s next?”

For them, a walk isn’t exhausting — it’s energizing. If you’re trying to wear them out, they probably need a real workout: think fetch opens in a new tab until your arm rebels, sprints at the park, or an epic playdate with their BFF. Otherwise, that walk? It’s just them getting warmed up to cause more chaos.



