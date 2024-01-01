Vitamins & Supplements · Kinship

Get the lowdown on Omega-3s, superfoods, and other pet vitamins and supplements that help with immunity, joint support, and other issues.

Welsh Corgi dog hiding scared under the bed.

This summer, your pup deserves a little support.

Black dog sitting beneath a table being fed a Wild One GUT supplement

Your pup should keep these in their medicine cabinet.

a dog waiting to eat Maev food

Katie Spies tells Kinship how she’s changing the nutrition game with her human-grade raw pet food company.

Nutrition Calculator

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

Get calculating
Young man playing with large white dog and dog toys.

Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.

Happy golden retriever dog on a walk with owner in woodsy yellow and orange fall setting with leaves on the dirt trail.

DIY ways to help your pup cope with the pain.

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.

Pomeranian stands in front of a yellow bowl of homemade probiotic yogurt

Time for a (literal) gut check from four experts.

Woman holding frisbee and running on beach with Jack Russell Terrier.

You may have heard other pup parents praising this supplement. Here’s what a vet has to say.

Bundle x Joy food bag and supplements

Bundle x Joy is all about bringing cheer to pet parenthood — and your dog’s balanced diet.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

A dog sniffing a mushroom out of a hand.

Nothing to fear here The Last of Us fans — ’shrooms are great immune-boosters.

Dog biting into a bunch of carrots

Your pup needs their greens, too.

Dog Sitting In A Field

From chia to pumpkin, seeds pack a major nutritional punch.

Cheerful Brunette Having Fun With Her Dog Outside

Fatty acids rev up your dog’s energy, keep their coat shiny, help with inflammation from allergies and arthritis, and so much more.

An afghan dog sitting on a hardwood floor with a bowl of food.

A (literal) spoonful of medicine.

A dog laying on a bed sniffing hip and joint support chews from the brand Reggie.

Supplement brand Reggie’s founder on why routines set the stage for your dog’s glow-up.

