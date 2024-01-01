Food & Food Toppers

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe—but you should skip the marinara sauce.

Grab the leash—this is only from Aug. 17-18!

Yes, yogurt is a safe and healthy treat for dogs.

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

nutrition What Is the Best Puppy Food for Small Breeds? They may be tiny, but their appetites are not.

nutrition Can Dogs Eat Raspberries? They sure would like some of your farmers’ market haul.

nutrition Can Puppies Eat Adult Dog Food? They might want to hurry up and be a big kid, but here’s why it’s good to wait.

nutrition Pet Food Recalled After Testing Positive for Listeria Five different pet foods have been contaminated.

nutrition Dogs Can Thrive on a Plant-Based Diet, a Study Says—But Is It Actually Good For Them? Everything you need to know about the pros and cons of a veggie diet.