Here's what to do if you have purchased these pet products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an advisory opens in a new tab about samples of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat and dog food made by Arrow Reliance, Inc. that tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes (L. mono).

Per the FDA, the affected food is sold in two-pound packages and includes:

Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Cats Lot number: 10832 MFG; date: Jul 25, 2024

Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Cats Lot number 10856 MFG; date: Aug 04, 2024

Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Cats Lot number 10890 MFG; date: Aug 13, 2024

Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs Lot number: 10828 MFG; date: Jul 24, 2024

Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs Lot number: 10844 MFG; date: Jul 30, 2024

Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs Lot number: 10887 MFG; date: Aug 12, 2024



What to do if you have purchased these products

The FDA has recommended that Arrow Reliance, Inc. recall all six lots of the pet food, which are sold online through a subscription service opens in a new tab . The government agency advises pet parents who have purchased any of these lots to throw them away and to disinfect any surfaces in your home that the food might have touched. This includes any toys, bedding, flooring, and countertops — even your fridge or freezer where you stored the food.

As veterinarian Dr. Amy Fox wrote for Kinship opens in a new tab , “People and animals who do get sick from Salmonella are often exposed to the bacteria from contact with these carrier animals, as well as through contaminated food, water, or soil. If they come into contact with these contaminated materials and then ingest them or touch their mouths, the bacteria can enter their digestive tract and wreak havoc.”

When to call the vet

Common symptoms of infections from both Salmonella and Listeria are diarrhea, loss of appetite, dehydration, lethargy, fever, upset tummy, and weight loss, among others. If you think your dog has been exposed to these products or any that contain this bacteria, call your vet for advice.

And as Dr. Fox noted, if your pet has any of the above symptoms for longer than 12 hours, they should be seen for an exam. If they have more concerning signs, like blood in their stool, take them in to the emergency vet immediately.