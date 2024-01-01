Treats · Kinship

nutrition

Treats

Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert recs on everything from dog training bites to catnip chews, plus human foods for healthy snacks.

Golden Reteiver enjoying a fruit-ice bowl

From DIY ice-fruit bowls to dog-friendly ice cream, they will be chillin’.

Frozen dog treats in the shape of bones and paws.

Made with yogurt, peanut butter, honey, and banana, they’re sure to make your dog drool.

celebrity chef dan churchill smiling at his dog at an outdoor market in the city.

A sweet snack to keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer.

Teenagers Feeding a Dog Watermelon While Sitting In Car On a Sunny Day

Your pup wants in on your crudité platter.

Woman giving her golden retriever dog a treat at home.

The products have been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer.

Dog with ice cream in a cup.

Van Leeuwen just announced a new dog-friendly ice cream—and it’s not the only option for a pup with a sweet tooth.

Woman and her dog sharing a piece of cake.

We already know they’re sweet.

Side view portrait of black young woman playing with cute Shih Tzu dog and doing dog training.

Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.

Young couple feeding their dog with healthy green food from the farmers market at home

Use this as your spring farmers' market shopping list for you and your pub.

Young blonde woman with a Jack Russell puppy during spring in the city.

The most mouth-watering treats for training your pup.

Young man playing with large white dog and dog toys.

Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.

A man holding out a dog biscuit to a Dalmatian on a kitchen floor.

Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds and sweet apples.

invasive species dog treats

The pet food industry wants to rebalance ecosystems one green crab treat and nutria snack at a time. Here are some options to shop from.

A white and brown Jack Russel Terrier dog standing on a white wooden chair behind two stacked pumpkins on the chair with him

Jack-o’-lantern not required.

pumpkin treats on colorful backdrop

Bocce’s Bakery’s seasonal treats are here so your dog can make fall their whole personality, too.

