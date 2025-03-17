Can Dogs Have Marshmallows? Learn if They Are Toxic

Marshmallows are the perfect bite-sized treat, and few things work better when you’re practicing catching food with your mouth. Most dogs like to catch food in their mouths, too — but marshmallows aren’t the best option for this type of play.

Although regular marshmallows aren’t toxic to dogs, they aren’t a good treat choice either. For instance, sugar-free or flavored marshmallows are off the table altogether. What else do you need to know about marshmallows before feeding one to your dog? Read on for more important details.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Marshmallow nutritional information

The word “nutritional” is a stretch — because as you may have already guessed, marshmallows have no nutritional value, for you or your pup. They’re just a sweet filler.

Marshmallow ingredients

Although the ingredient list opens in a new tab in marshmallows isn’t long, it isn’t great either. Here’s what goes into making this fluffy confection:

Corn syrup

Sugar

Dextrose (sugar)

Corn starch

Water

Gelatin

Do all marshmallows contain xylitol?

Regular marshmallows are sweetened with sugar. However, sugar-free options may use artificial sweeteners such as xylitol opens in a new tab , which is very dangerous to dogs. Chocolate marshmallows opens in a new tab (or those flavored with something else) may also contain ingredients that can be unsafe to canines.

How are marshmallows made?

Making marshmallows is actually a fun process. Gelatin and various sweeteners are whipped together, with the added air greatly increasing the volume. What you’re left with is a perfectly soft, squishy treat that’s light and airy. This fluff is extruded into ropes that are then cut into pieces. The sticky sides are dusted with cornstarch to keep them from glomming together and to make less of a mess as you’re eating them.

Can dogs have marshmallows?

Looking at the ingredients list, you’ll see that regular marshmallows are made up of fairly harmless ingredients. But they also aren’t very nutritious ingredients. There’s no fat or cholesterol but also no vitamins or minerals. There is a tiny bit of protein, but let’s be honest, it’s not enough to make a difference — especially because there are many other high-protein food opens in a new tab s you could feed your dog that are much better.

You’re probably thinking, What’s the harm in feeding your dog some marshmallows, then? Well, it all boils down to the sweeteners. Marshmallows that contain sugar aren’t good for your dog because sugar adds a lot of extra calories to a dog’s diet that they just don’t need. Extra calories often contribute to weight gain, which can cause problems such as diabetes and joint issues. Eating a lot of sugar at once can also bring on digestive issues, resulting in vomiting and diarrhea.

Meanwhile, sugar-free marshmallows can be even worse, because the artificial sweeteners that replace sugar can be toxic to dogs. That said, while monk-fruit sugar (a sweetener that can be used in this treat) is not poisonous to dogs, xylitol is a problem. So it’s always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to what you feed your dog.

It’s also worth noting that marshmallows can be a choking hazard for dogs opens in a new tab , especially if your dog prefers to swallow rather than chew.

Are marshmallows ever OK for dogs to eat?

If you have a dog who immediately gobbles up anything that drops to the floor, eating a few regular marshmallows probably won’t be a problem. But rather than using marshmallows as a training treat or fun snack, you’re better off sticking with a more nutritious option. And if you’re baking with sugar-free marshmallows, you should make sure that your pup can’t reach them.

What to do if your dog eats marshmallows?

If we’re talking about regular marshmallows, eating a few is not likely to cause anything more than a sticky dog mouth. But if we’re talking about a lot of regular marshmallows, your dog might show some signs of an upset stomach. This may include vomiting, diarrhea, and not eating for a day or two. These signs will pass on their own without much trouble.

If your dog ate sugar-free marshmallows or the remainder of something containing them, contact your veterinarian immediately. Ingredients such as xylitol or chocolate can have severe consequences, so you’ll want to follow your veterinarian’s instructions from there.

What can you feed your dog instead of marshmallows?

Resist the urge to feed your dog marshmallows, even as an occasional treat. Instead, speak to your veterinarian about which foods they can eat instead. Those may include the lean meats or fruits and vegetables opens in a new tab listed below.

Bottom line

Marshmallows contain plenty of sugar, which can lead to digestive upset and weight gain in dogs.

Sugar-free marshmallows can contain toxic ingredients such as xylitol, which can be very dangerous to dogs.

If your dog eats a few regular marshmallows, chances are they will be fine. But if they eat the sugar-free version (which may be toxic to them), contact your veterinarian.

References

Commissioner, Office of the. “Paws off Xylitol; It’s Dangerous for Dogs.” FDA, 9 Sept. 2020, www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/paws-xylitol-its-dangerous-dogs .‌