Can Dogs Have Ginger? Learn if Ginger Is Toxic or Healthy for Your Dog

Ginger is a root that is well known for its zesty taste and therapeutic properties. It’s commonly used in human cuisine, and as with most things you eat, you’re probably wondering if you can share it with your pup. So, can dogs eat ginger? The simple answer is yes, but like many other “human” foods, there are a few things to consider.

For instance, how you prepare food can make anything toxic to your pet. Ginger is no exception. Let’s look at the benefits and risks of giving this spice to your pup, including how you can safely feed it to them.

Can dogs eat ginger?

Ginger is not toxic to dogs and even comes with some benefits. However, you must limit the amount of ginger you feed your pup and be careful when it comes in a processed form. For example, fresh ginger root can be a healthy supplement to your dog’s diet, but gingerbread or pickled ginger can harm dogs. Let’s examine the differences in how ginger is prepared and understand the benefits and risks.

Health benefits of ginger

Ginger has been used in traditional medicine for a very long time. Many of the same health benefits humans have experienced are also seen in dogs. In fact, there is scientific evidence that ginger can help your dog.

Cancer support: Research on cancer and ginger is still in the early stages, but there are signs that ginger may have anti-cancer properties.

Antioxidant support: Ginger has been shown to have properties that help fight oxidative stress and support the immune system.

Improved digestion: Ginger may help decrease dog and human gastrointestinal discomfort, bloating, and gas.

Nausea relief: Ginger is commonly known for its anti-nausea properties. It helps upset stomachs, motion sickness, and early morning pregnancy sickness. In this way, ginger helps dogs as well.

Anti-inflammatory effects: A compound in ginger called gingerol reduces inflammation. So, it may help dogs with arthritis or joint pain opens in a new tab .

Potential risks and side effects of ginger

Now that we have seen how ginger can be beneficial, let’s examine how too much or the wrong form can cause problems in your dog.

Gastrointestinal upset: In large quantities, ginger can irritate the stomach and cause gas, bloating, or diarrhea instead of helping the GI tract.

Blood thinning: Ginger has natural blood-thinning properties, so like any blood thinner, it may not be safe before surgery or combined with certain other medications.

Hypoglycemia risk: Ginger may lower blood sugar, which can be risky if your dog suffers from hypoglycemia or is diabetic.

Allergic reactions: It is rare, but occasionally, a dog could be allergic to ginger and develop itching, swelling, or a rash.

Always consult your veterinarian before introducing any new food or supplement into your dog’s diet, especially if your pet has a medical condition or is on medication.

Forms of ginger suitable for dogs

Ginger alone is not toxic, but some forms can cause problems for dogs. Let’s look at some common ways ginger is prepared and if they’re safe for your pup.

Pickled ginger: Avoid it. Often served with sushi, it is typically preserved with ingredients unsuitable for dogs. Vinegar, sugar, and salt (sometimes with added food dyes or spices) can upset their digestive system.

Ginger biscuits: It depends . Homemade ginger biscuits explicitly made for dogs can be OK in moderation. But avoid sugar, nutmeg, and xylitol, opens in a new tab which are often found in store-bought ginger cookies. If you want to offer ginger biscuits, you should cook them for your dog.

Gingerbread: Not safe. This is a holiday favorite for humans that you shouldn’t share with your dog. It typically contains nutmeg, which is toxic to dogs, plus molasses, sugar, and sometimes xylitol — all ingredients that can be harmful or toxic to your pup. Don’t offer even small amounts.

Ginger root (fresh or dried): This is the safest form for dogs. It is acceptable in small amounts and can be added to your dog's food. A small quantity, finely chopped or grated, can also be made into a mild ginger tea by steeping the root in warm water. Always introduce it gradually, and watch for any signs of intolerance.

How much ginger can dogs eat?

The amount of ginger a dog can eat depends on size, weight, and health status. You can follow these suggestions:

Small dogs (under 20 pounds): 1/4 teaspoon of fresh, grated ginger

Medium dogs (20 to 50 pounds): 1/2 teaspoon

Large dogs (over 50 pounds): Up to 3/4 teaspoon

Start with less than the maximum suggested dose and see how your dog responds. You can give ginger two to three times per week, but avoid daily use unless recommended by your vet.

If you’re giving ginger supplements, such as powders or capsules, the dosage should be on the label. But it’s a good idea to consult with your vet to confirm you’re giving the right amount for your specific dog.

How to give your dog ginger safely

To start giving ginger to your dog safely, follow these tips.

Start small: Begin with a tiny amount to ensure your dog tolerates the ginger.

Choose a safe form: Use fresh, powdered, or steeped ginger. Avoid pickled, sugary, or processed forms.

Monitor reactions: Watch for signs of an upset stomach, allergic reactions, or changes in behavior.

Mix with food: Try adding grated ginger to your dog’s food. You can also mix it with pumpkin or plain yogurt.

Ginger tea: If your dog has an upset stomach, try steeping a few slices of ginger in hot water, then let it cool. It can be soothing for their GI tract.

Avoid long-term use without veterinary guidance opens in a new tab .

Alternative herbs and spices for dogs

Ginger may not be right for every dog. There are other healthy herbs and spices you can try in lieu of ginger.

Turmeric is well-known opens in a new tab for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Parsley can freshen your dog’s breath and is a source of antioxidants.

Cinnamon (Ceylon) is safe and may help regulate blood sugar and fight bacteria.

Basil and oregano offer anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial benefits.

Rosemary can help digestion and has antioxidant properties.

Use any of the above sparingly — and avoid nutmeg, garlic, onion powder, chili powder, and other toxic or spicy seasonings.

Bottom line

When given in the right amount and right form, ginger can ease nausea, reduce inflammation, and improve digestion in dogs.

Check our chart above for the amount you can give them. Avoid gingerbread and pickled ginger, and stick to fresh or dried root.

Monitor your dog for any adverse effects, especially if they have pre-existing conditions or are taking medication. As always, check with your vet before adding any new food or supplement to your dog’s diet.

