Can Your Dog Eat Bacon? Find Out if This Snack Is Healthy

They may love the smell of this treat, but they shouldn’t be eating it all the time. Here’s why.

As the ultimate comfort food, bacon has found its way into more than just savory breakfasts. It tops donuts, wraps other meats and vegetables, and has even found its way into brownies and pies. It seems bacon has found a comfy home in just about any dish, but the one that you’ll really want to leave it out of is your dog’s dish. That’s because bacon isn’t healthy for them. Here’s why…

Can dogs eat bacon?

Dogs love meat, but some meats are better than others. And bacon isn’t the best choice for them. A bit here and there probably won’t hurt them, but you definitely don’t want to overfeed them bacon.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Nutritional content of bacon

Being a meat, bacon is high in protein — actually, animal protein, which is the kind your dog’s digestive system likes best. It also has a variety of B vitamins, lots of selenium, and phosphorus, along with other important minerals. But these nutrients aren’t exclusively found in bacon. In fact, they are in a lot of other meats, including options that are much healthier for your pup.

Potential benefits of bacon

Your dog will love you for giving them bacon. Also, giving your dog bacon doesn’t mean you’re giving them a treat devoid of nutrition — it’s actually quite the opposite. However, along with those nutrients, you’re also giving your pup plenty of things they don’t need (see below).

Related article opens in a new tab Beware of Bloat in Dogs opens in a new tab Consider it the mother of all dog emergencies — if your dog has it, take them to the vet ASAP. Learn how to spot the condition and how it's treated.

Risks of feeding your dog bacon

Alongside the tastiness and pleasing crunch, bacon also comes with its share of potential problems.

High-fat content

Yes, bacon contains quite a bit of fat. You can actually see it, and that’s where a lot of the tastiness comes from. High amounts of fat are bad for dogs for the same reasons they are bad for us humans — in addition to other concerning factors.

Weight gain: Eating lots of fat increases a dog’s caloric intake, which can lead to weight gain. Carrying around excess weight has a significant negative impact on a dog’s joints and can lead to diseases such as diabetes.

Pancreatitis: Eating a lot of fat in one sitting increases a dog’s chance of developing pancreatitis opens in a new tab , a potentially serious issue where the pancreas becomes painfully inflamed opens in a new tab .

Bacon contains a lot of cholesterol as well, which is more of a problem for humans than it is for pups. (Dogs are less likely to develop cardiovascular problems opens in a new tab related to high cholesterol.) However, it’s still not something you want to feed your dog in high amounts.

High sodium levels

The other reason bacon is so tasty? The salt. During the bacon-making process, the cuts of meat are rubbed or soaked in a cure that contains seasonings with copious amounts of salt. We all need salt in our diet, including dogs. However, giving a canine more salt than necessary can cause problems, including salt toxicity opens in a new tab .

Additives and preservatives

Seasonings, such as onion or garlic, and the addition of nitrites as a preservative can also be harmful to dogs, especially in high amounts.

Safe ways your dog can have bacon

It’s going to be hard to resist those begging eyes opens in a new tab when you’re frying up your breakfast, so let’s look at safe ways that you can share bacon with your dog.

Small serving sizes and occasional treats

You really shouldn’t give bacon to your dog, especially regularly. So, if you do choose to share it, keep the serving sizes small. We’re talking one bite, and only give them that one bite once a week or less. Your dog just doesn’t need it. Make sure the bacon is cooked and blot off any excess grease.

Bacon treats

Better yet, reach for a bag of bacon-flavored treats opens in a new tab if you just can’t say no to your pup. They’ll still enjoy the taste without the excess fat, salt, and seasonings. Cooked meats such as chicken breast or lean cuts of beef and pork can work well, too.

What to do if your dog eats too much bacon

If your dog helps themselves to more than a bite or two of bacon, watch them closely. They may experience some vomiting and diarrhea. These signs typically last a day or two and will usually get better on their own.

When to see a veterinarian

If your dog’s digestive signs are severe or aren’t getting better within a couple of days, see your veterinarian. Also, get an appointment immediately if your dog is dehydrated opens in a new tab , has stomach pain opens in a new tab , experiences lethargy, or isn’t eating.

Bottom line

Bacon, though not toxic to dogs opens in a new tab , isn’t a good snack choice for them due to the high amounts of fat, salt, and potentially dangerous seasonings.

If your dog eats more than a bite of bacon, monitor them for signs of digestive issues, and see a vet if those signs are severe or don’t get better.

Instead of bacon, give your dog bacon-flavored treats or other lean meats.

References