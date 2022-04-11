If you’re someone who is conscious of your ecological footprint, you’ve probably made dietary choices that reflect that. But have you ever thought about the sustainability opens in a new tab of the food your pet is eating? The future of dog chow might look a little less beefy and a little more buggy.

By this point, we know that the meat industry is one of the largest contributors opens in a new tab to greenhouse gas emissions, soil erosion, water pollution, deforestation, and more. As the global pet food market continues to grow opens in a new tab , it stands to reason that our furry friends account for a portion of that impact. A UCLA study opens in a new tab found that pets’ diets constitute about 30 percent of the environmental impacts of meat production in the U.S.

It doesn’t have to be this way — at least not for dogs, who are omnivorous, meaning they don’t require meat in their diet as long as their nutritional needs are met from other sources. Enter: cricket-based dog food. Crickets have more protein and fiber per weight than other common pet food ingredients like salmon or beef. They are high in iron, omega-3 oils, and vitamin B12. Turns out, crickets provide opens in a new tab just the sustenance our pups need to keep their tails wagging.

Crickets require opens in a new tab less land, water, and food than other livestock. To put that into perspective, one pound of beef requires 2,000 gallons of water and 25 bags of feed, while one pound of cricket protein requires about one gallon of water and two bags of feed. Processing crickets emits a fraction of the carbon dioxide compared to meat, and emits effectively zero methane — a potent greenhouse gas that is a major byproduct of the beef industry. Cricket farming also causes less water pollution because manure management isn’t an issue and overall chemical inputs are reduced.

Though it’s still a small market, cricket kibbles and treats for dogs are becoming more widely available. A number of brands have hopped on the nutritional and environmental benefits of insect-based pet food and are offering some delectable options.

Disclaimer alert: This article is here to share information. But, much like pineapple on pizza, the topic may be controversial. Meaning, not all vets or pet professionals agree. Because every pet is a unique weirdo with specific needs. So, don’t take this as fact or medical advice. Talk things over with your vet when making decisions, and use your best judgment (about both your pet’s health and pizza toppings).

opens in a new tab Chippin opens in a new tab Chippin is a dog food brand focused on planet-friendly proteins. In addition to cricket products, they also make food from silver carp (a wild-caught, overpopulated fish from the Great Lakes), and vegan spirulina. According to Jessica Blum, Head of Business Operations at Chippin, their “proteins are all free from the top allergens in dogs, offer functional benefits like prebiotic/probiotic gut health support, and are 80 percent less natural resource-intensive to produce than a standard beef or chicken treat.” Chippin sources their proteins directly from small and medium-sized farms and fisheries in North America. Their packaging is even certified plastic neutral and made from recycled yogurt cups. “With so many alternative protein sources to tap into that are equally as nutritious for pets and so much healthier for our planet, we ’ re ready to see a shift in the status quo of what ‘healthy’ means in the pet industry,” Blum says. Shop Chippin opens in a new tab