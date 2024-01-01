Weight Management · Kinship

Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.

Woman feeding her large white dog at home.

Experts weigh in on whether eating once or twice is better for health and longevity.

Cute brown Pitbull dog eating kibble from a bowl.

Per this study, American dogs are overweight—but you have to consider these factors.

Small brown puppy chewing on plastic donut toy.

The chemical has been linked to a variety of health problems in animals.

Nutrition Calculator

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

Get calculating
Man trying to tempt dog to eat his kibble.

If you ask them, they would say they should be eating always. But here’s the truth.

Woman feeding dog food from bowl.

They might still be your baby, but here’s why they need to eat like a grown-up.

Cute dog dining with people during the evening light on the backyard of the house outdoors.

Being constantly starving is in their genes.


A dog and a cat eating from the same food dish.

This National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, here are pro tips to help make sure your pet isn’t packing on too many pounds.

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.

Young woman with her senior dog in the autumn park.

Your older dog is the love of your life. Here are some health issues to look out for.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Border Collie digging into a plate of dog food while seated at a yellow table

Keep your pup’s weight down, and you could add years to their life. What’s better than that?

white cat having dry food added to its feeder

Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier.

Woman measuring dog food with scale

Diet culture is a tricky thing — for pets, too.

Man crouching down to let two dogs eat out of a bowl

The key to curbing mindless snacking — this is for your dog.

Woman sitting at the kitchen table eating breakfast with her cat eating next to her

A new report finds that one in three dogs and one in seven cats have unhealthy levels of E. coli present in their gut microbiome.

A woman holding a French bulldog over her shoulder.

Breeds with those squished-in faces are charming — but their health issues are not.

