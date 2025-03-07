Labs—The Hungriest Dogs—May Share an Obesity Gene With Humans, New Study Finds
A genetic variant in people and pups is linked to increased body weight.
Of all the dogs who beg for human food (and what dog doesn’t beg at least sometimes?), Labradors have a reputation for being extra persistent at the dinner table. Scientists have discovered that it’s not just a stereotype — it’s in their genes. A new study found that some Labs and humans share a gene that is linked to obesity in both species.
The study builds on previous research by the same scientists, which found that labs with the POMC gene are genetically hungrier than other dogsopens in a new tab. One in four labs have the gene, and it causes them to constantly get a starvation signal. “We could tell from our studies that the POMC mutation wasn’t the whole story,” Eleanor Raffan,opens in a new tab one of the scientists who worked on the study, told ScienceNews.
The researchers went a step further, analyzing samples of saliva from 214 Labradors for more clues. They found that some of the genes in dogs with obesity have also been found to have an impact on human weight gain. “Each of the top five genes that increased the risk of weight gain in labradors were also implicated in human obesity,” Raffan wrote in The Conversation.
The most significant gene associated with obesity in Labs is DENND1B. Dogs with a genetic variant in DENND1B had eight percent more body fat than other pups. This variant has also been associated with increased body fat in humans, though scientists are still uncovering the exact role it plays.
Scientists also gave pet parents a survey on their dog’s begging habits, diets, and activity levels. The survey revealed that the genes are likely linked to appetite, as high-risk dogs (dogs with the DENND1B variant) begged and scavenged for scraps more than low-risk dogs.
Survey answers also showed that low-risk pups were slimmer, regardless of whether or not their guardians were paying close attention to their dogs’ weight management. Pet parents of high-risk Labs have a tougher job at hand. They have to remain extra-vigilant, as these dogs will eat at any opportunity — in other words, they have to work harder to stay resistant to those begging puppy-dog eyes.
Raffan notes that a high appetite isn’t always a bad thing, though it is important to do whatever possible to keep your pup at a healthy weight.opens in a new tab Guide dogs in the study were more likely to have the gene variant than companion pets, showing that being highly food motivated may actually help a dog’s performance. As one pet parent told Rattan, “I love these dogs because they’re so easy to train — they’ll do anything for a biscuit.”
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
