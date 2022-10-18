Front of the Pack’s signature supplement features an all-star list of ingredients to help dogs get the most out of their meals.

Historically, the concept of “The One” has ironically assumed several meanings and interpretations. From your one true love to the one who got away to the one destined to free humanity from a computer-generated simulation draining our minds for energy, the phrase has faced a variety of applications often indicative of pretty hefty life choices. However, this latest iteration may be the nearest to our hearts. Thanks to Front of the Pack’s signature supplement, you can add the one that enhances our dogs’ health to that ever-growing list.

The One opens in a new tab by Front of the Pack is an all-in-one daily supplement that promises to improve pups physically and mentally. By including only natural ingredients, The One avoids the nasty common pitfalls associated with pesticides and additives. Not to mention, it’s hypoallergenic for those hoping to cut back on canine Allegra. And there’s a reason this blend is so clean — it was designed by the pros.

Courtesy of Front of The Pack

Front of the Pack opens in a new tab is a company that has always put expertise first and its formula is certainly a reflection of that. By recruiting a team of vets, animal nutritionists, and biochemists, the brand was able to devise a compilation of 12 clinically proven ingredients to provide pups all the essential nutrients they need. There are a few straight from my own health nut cupboard like curcumin to support healthy joints, de-stressing ashwagandha, and green tea extract — whose list of potential health benefits grows faster than the invasive plants in my garden. In this case, the ancient medicine is targeted at improving oral health.

Of course, like any Brooklynite with a vinyl collection will tell you, the more obscure, the better. This is where the less common ingredients come into play. There’s taurine, an amino acid that helps encourage heart health. Then methylsulfonylmethane, or MSM for those looking to avoid an eye sore, to soothe skin, and chondroitin to balance the inflammatory system. Plus, just as you might need some type of herb to endure a dude cataloging his records, The One features a bit of L-theanine in its recipe to help dogs relax.

Courtesy of Front of The Pack

Operating like most food toppers, simply sprinkle The One atop kibble or other meals. Depending on the size of your dog, between one and three scoops scattered over their breakfast or dinner is enough to acquire these nourishing rewards. In the same spirit, Front of the Pack also offers air-dried food featuring the same commitment to high-quality ingredients. With what reads more like a Whole Foods shopping list than the back of a dog food bag, these hearty components include gluten-free oats, cage-free chicken, kale, blueberry, and coconut water.

Judging by every rom-com I’ve ever seen, the one is usually pretty caring and Front of the Pack’s version is no different. For every purchase made, the company donates one percent to partnering animal shelters.