If you’re from a foodie town, then you’ve definitely had this moment: You walk by your favorite restaurants, and see they are offering prix fixe menus and drink specials for the next several days. This means you can indulge and pay your rent? The luxury! You scramble to find a night you’re free and send red-alert messages to friends to see who can join you.

New Yorkers, if you’re reading this and going “mmhmm,” accompanied by that knowing head nod, pay attention. It’s restaurant weekend tomorrow, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 18 — for your dog. No, this is not the same thing as when you walk up to a Five Guys and ask for a plain burger, adding, “It’s for a dog.” This is a real-deal event: Dog food brand Cesar is hosting the first-ever Cesar Restaurant Weekend opens in a new tab just for your pup.

So, what does this mean, you (read: your dog) asks? It means restaurants around the city will offer a meal for your dog that features Cesar-branded products opens in a new tab , including Wholesome Bowls; Cesar Simply Crafted; and Mini-Pouch, Filet Mignon Flavor — hello, steak night. Here are the spots you can take your pooch this weekend for a little date night (more at this TripAdvisor guide opens in a new tab ):

If you don’t think pet parents will absolutely get a case of NYC-flavored FOMO and cancel their plans to go to a doggie food event instead, consult the data. The Pets Connect Us: Mars Pet Nutrition North America 2023 Report opens in a new tab found that 88 percent of “pet parents want more pet-friendly places to connect with other pet lovers.” Looks like a bunch of city dog parents in their no-new-friends era are going to be making plans for future dog-park playdates this weekend.

“We are committed to creating opportunities that celebrate the special bond we share with our canine companions,” said Jean-Paul Jansen, chief marketing officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America, in a statement. “At the end of the day, they’re more than pets—they’re family. Dogs deserve to experience these moments of togetherness, and Cesar Restaurant Weekend allows them to do just that.”

OK, yes, NYC Restaurant Week opens in a new tab for humans is from July 22 to August 18, which is definitely more like restaurant month, and dogs only get a weekend so far. But hey, all good things have room to get even better.

Forgive us for the pun, but there really is only one way to end this post: Bone appétit !