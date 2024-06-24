10 Products That Will Relieve Your Dog’s Fireworks Anxiety
This summer, your pup deserves a little support.
The Fourth of July is a complex holiday. On the one hand, it’s very cool that humans have invented the technology to make fireworks in the shape of a cowboy hat. On the other hand, more dogs opens in a new tab(and pets in generalopens in a new tab) go missing on this holiday than any other day of the year, which, unfortunately, is very much connected to the whole cowboy-hat-fireworks thing. Another thing that happens in this country? Fireworks tend to go off at random times throughout the summer, not just on federal holidays.
“Similar to thunderstorms, fireworks causingopens in a new tab loud, unpredictable noises can be interpreted as a threat to dogs, causing them to hide, show signs of anxiety (panting, trembling, pacing, whining), or run,” Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, veterinarian, and director of primary care at Bond Vet in New York City told us in 2023.opens in a new tab
Because of our dogs’ sensitive hearing, the anxiety-inducing noise of fireworks can be out of the control of pet parents, even when keeping pets inside. However, what is in our control are the tools we use to mitigate our dogs’ anxiety on Independence Day. To help, we’ve compiled a list of our go-to anti-anxiety products for the Big Day of Horribly Loud Sounds.
And, of course, if you think anxiety medsopens in a new tab, like trazodone, could be helpful, please talk to your vet about that. Also, remember to consult them on anything new you might be feeding your dog — whether prescription or not — to help ease their stress. Go forth (or Fourth, as it were), armed with some of our favorite anxiety-relieving products, and always make sure you have some high-reward training treatsopens in a new tab on hand so they know what a trooper they are for making it through this.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
