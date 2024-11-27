Most parents of dogs and cats living under the same roof spend a lot of time during meals trying to prevent their dogs from stealing their cat siblings’ food. But how worried should you actually be about your dog eating your cat’s food?

Although dogs can technically eat cat food, it is not recommended as a regular part of their diet for several reasons, including that it can cause digestive issues and gastrointestinal (GI) upset, nutritional imbalances, and more.

What's the difference between dog food and cat food?

Although dog and cat food opens in a new tab look similar, they are actually formulated quite differently. Dogs have different nutritional needs opens in a new tab and requirements than cats, and the food for each is specifically formulated opens in a new tab to cater to these needs.

Cats require protein in their diet to prevent serious or life-threatening complications, which means they cannot eat a vegetarian diet like some dogs can. Their diet tends to have higher protein and fat contents than dog food. Additionally, cat food is supplemented with essential amino acids like taurine, which dogs can synthesize on their own.

Cat nutrition vs. dog nutrition

In general, cat and dog diets should vary according to their life stage. This means puppy and kitten food is not created equally to adult dog and cat food. Additionally, puppy food opens in a new tab is formulated differently than kitten food, and so on.

Cats also have very specific dietary requirements compared to dogs. Cats are obligate carnivores, which means they need higher levels of protein and fat in their diet in order to develop, grow, and mature. They also require specific amino acids, such as taurine, to prevent serious complications like blindness. Dogs can create this amino acid on their own, and they do not require protein the same way as cats do.

Is it safe for dogs to eat cat food?

Although it is technically safe and non-toxic for dogs to eat cat food, it is recommended that a dog eat a diet formulated for dogs and their specific life stage. This means a dog who is less than a year old should eat a diet formulated for puppies, a dog between about one and seven or eight years of age should eat a maintenance diet, or diet formulated for adult dogs, and dogs older than about eight years old should consider a diet formulated for mature or senior dogs. As a dog grows and matures, their nutritional needs can change drastically. Deciding on what food to feed your dog and when is extremely important and should be a decision made in collaboration with your veterinarian.

Can dogs eat cat wet food?

In general, it is recommended that dogs eat food formulated for dogs, whether it’s wet or dry food. Dog food is formulated and balanced with vitamins and nutrients that are essential for your dog’s health and longevity, and cat food may not contain these same formulations. This may lead to nutritional imbalances, GI upset like vomiting and diarrhea, or a reluctance to eat their dog food if they prefer the cat food.

Can dogs eat cat food in an emergency?

If a dog is in the hospital and won’t eat, there’s one thing vets always try: canned cat food. There’s just something irresistible about it for some dogs. Pet parents shouldn’t make a habit out of it, though, especially if the dog is sick with GI upset or cannot handle a high amount of fat.

What to do if your dog eats cat food?

If your dog gets their paws on a small amount of cat food, no need to be alarmed – it’s more than likely they will be just fine. Watch out for any signs of vomiting or diarrhea, which can occur with any change in their regular diet.

What happens if a dog eats too much cat food?

If a dog eats a larger amount of cat food (more than just a couple of bites), your dog will likely be fine unless they have dietary sensitivities or cannot tolerate changes in their diet. Dogs with food sensitivities often experience itchy skin or ears, vomiting, and/or diarrhea with changes in their regular diet.

GI signs can also occur in dogs that have a more sensitive stomach, especially since some cat foods have a higher fat content than some dog foods. If GI upset lasts for more than a day or two, it’s best to contact your veterinarian.

How to prevent your dog from eating cat food

The best way to prevent your dog from eating cat food is to feed your dog and cat separately, if possible. If you can, supervise your pets while they are eating to prevent any stealing of food from one or the other.

Additionally, if possible, cats can eat up high in a cat tree or on a counter top away from where the dog can reach. This is especially helpful in cats who tend to graze throughout the day, or eat a little slower than the dog does.

Lastly, there are some devices available that scan your cat’s microchip or a tag on their collar, and the food bowl lid will only open up for the correct pet.

Can cats eat dog food?

Cats are obligate carnivores, meaning they require protein from their food in order to survive. Additionally, cats require specific amino acids like taurine to develop normally. Deficiencies in these minerals and amino acids can result in serious or life-threatening complications. Dog kibble can also be a bit large, and if your cat is not a great chewer, this can pose a choking hazard. So, although dog food is technically not toxic to cats, it is best to avoid feeding it to them.

FAQs

Why do dogs like cat food?

Cat food, especially canned cat food, is typically strong in odor, which is appealing to a lot of dogs.

Can dogs eat cat treats?

Dogs can eat treats formulated for cats as long as they can tolerate the flavor or protein of the food. Many people use cat treats for dog training since they are small. This is completely fine to do as long as your dog tolerates it, but avoid making it part of their regular diet.

Can puppies eat cat food?

Puppies should ideally eat a diet specifically formulated for puppies. Puppies grow and develop rapidly throughout their first year of life, and feeding a puppy-specific diet is essential to ensure this rapid growth is supported with the appropriate vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that they need to develop into healthy adult dogs. Cat food will not contain these important ingredients and should be avoided.

What can you feed your dog if I ran out of dog food?

Ideally, sticking with something most similar to your dog’s regular diet will help prevent any gastrointestinal upset due a sudden switch to a new food and would be best.

You can also feed your dog something bland, such as boiled chicken or turkey breast and white rice, canned pumpkin, or a steamed sweet potato without the skin. It is important to note that this is not a balanced diet and should not be fed for more than one to two meals.

Can I use cat food for dog treats?

Cat food can be used for dog treats, but keep in mind that this may cause GI upset for your pup. Instead, it is recommended to use your dog’s food for treats or consider small training treats formulated for dogs as treats.

