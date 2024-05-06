Tuna is a safe treat to feed your dog in small quantities, but you may want to be careful if you’re making it a part of their regular rotation. Read along for some helpful information on treating your pet to some “ chicken of the sea. ”

Nutrition facts of tuna

Yes, dogs can eat tuna. It’s stinky, it’s packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids opens in a new tab , it’s affordable — what’s not to love? Although tuna is safe to feed in moderation, there are a couple of considerations before feeding your dog tuna, especially from a can.

Is tuna good for dogs?

Tuna is an excellent source of protein and essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids opens in a new tab , which can be great for your dog’s skin, coat, joints and organ health. If using canned tuna, you should make sure it is packed in water, not oil, as oil-packed tuna can be high in fat and may upset your dog’s stomach. It is also recommended that you stick with plain tuna and avoid spices or seasoning. While tuna can be a tasty treat for your dog, it should only be used to supplement a balanced diet and not their main staple food, to avoid any nutritional deficiencies.

Is tuna completely safe for dogs?

Although tuna is technically safe to feed, it is recommended that you only feed it as an occasional treat, and not as your dog’s main source of nutrition. When feeding tuna, especially out of a can, stick to tuna packed in water and not oil, as excessive amounts of fat in oil can cause gastrointestinal upset, such as vomiting and diarrhea. This is especially true for dogs that are prone to pancreatitis.

Also note, tuna can contain mercury (especially albacore tuna), so excessive amounts of tuna can lead to mercury poisoning over time. Sticking to small or infrequent servings can reduce this risk. Lastly, canned tuna can contain added salt, which could be harmful in large quantities, especially in dogs with pre-existing heart disease. Look for low-sodium or no added salt varieties.

Other fruits/veggies/fruits that are good/safe for dogs:

Other fruits/veggies/foods that are dangerous for dogs:

Grapes and raisins opens in a new tab can be toxic to dogs, even in small quantities. The toxic part of the grape is not known, so it is best to keep out of reach altogether. If your dog has ingested grapes or raisins, it is important to get them to a veterinarian as soon as possible, and ideally contact a pet poison center, such as the ASPCA Poison Control, while you are en route.

Garlic and onions can be toxic opens in a new tab in higher amounts in dogs. This includes all forms, such as fresh, powdered, and in seasonings in various foods. It is important to keep these away from your dog, and check the ingredients of any products you are feeding your dog for onions and garlic.

Raw meats pose health risks to dogs, just like they do in people. Not only that, but when your dog licks your face, they can transfer harmful bacteria to you, causing you to be sick as well! This is especially dangerous with young children, elderly, pregnant, or immunocompromised people. If you feed your dog a raw diet opens in a new tab , take precautions to keep everyone safe and healthy.

The bottom line: Can dogs eat tuna?:

Yes! Dogs can enjoy tuna once in a while. It is best to stick to tuna packed in water and avoid seasonings or salt-added varieties. Although tuna is not toxic, it should not be fed in large quantities or be your dog’s only source of nutrition. As always, before introducing any new food to your dog’s diet, it is best to consult with your veterinarian.

