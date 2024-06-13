The internet is full of videos of cats eating strange things — stealing whole sandwiches or licking ice cream. My own cat is a popcorn connoisseur opens in a new tab (just like his mama!). But have you ever seen a cat eat lettuce? You’d think that the cats that are prone to chewing on your favorite monstera plant would go wild for some crisp leaves. But, can cats technically eat lettuce?

Yes, cats technically can eat lettuce. However, though it is non-toxic, it is also not a natural part of their diet, and many cats may not be interested in it. That being said, I have seen cats eat weirder things.

Nutrition facts of lettuce for cats

Lettuce provides little to no nutritional value for cats. It is low in calories and contains fiber and vitamin A, however, the amount of lettuce a cat would have to ingest would be quite a lot for a cat to reap these benefits. Cats are obligate carnivores, which means they require meat-based diets to thrive. In fact, a cat that is fed a vegetarian diet would be at risk of many serious and even life-threatening nutritional deficiencies.

If you do offer lettuce to your cat, just make sure it is washed thoroughly and cut into small, manageable pieces. It is also recommended that you avoid any pieces that may be difficult to chew or digest, such as the core.

Other foods that are safe for cats:

Most cats will turn their nose up at most fruits and vegetables, with the exception of a special few felines.

Lean chicken, beef and fish: cats tend to prefer meat and protein, since they require it to survive. Just make sure you’re keeping it as plain as possible, without seasoning or skin, and ideally cooking it. Handling raw meat can cause food borne illness and contamination of the environment.

Blueberries can provide your cat with vitamins C and K, as well as fiber. Remember to cut these into smaller pieces to avoid choking.

Strawberries are fine in small quantities, if your cat is into it! Just remember to cut them up into small pieces.

Other foods that are dangerous:

While exploring what your cat may like, it is important to be aware of what your cat shouldn’t have. In general, items that are unsafe for dogs (and oftentimes more publicly known) are also not great for your cat.

Grapes and raisins opens in a new tab can be extremely toxic to some cats, causing severe kidney damage if even a small amount is ingested. It is best to keep these away from your cat, given the risk they pose.

Cherries can be harmful to cats as they contain cyanide compounds, which are toxic in sufficient quantities. Pits can pose a choking hazard, and have a potential to be toxic as well.

Both onions and garlic contain sulfoxides and disulfides, which can be toxic to cats, causing destruction of red blood cells and subsequent anemia. Be aware of keeping all forms of garlic and onions, including powdered seasonings, out of reach of cats! It is important to check the ingredients of the items that you feed your cat for these.

The bottom line: Is lettuce safe for cats?

Yes, lettuce is safe for cats. Although it is technically non-toxic, it is also not a great source of nutritional value for cats, and they should ideally be fed a commercial diet formulated for your cat’s life stage. However, if your cat enjoys a crisp green snack once in a while, feel free!

FAQs (People also ask):

How much lettuce can a cat eat?

Lettuce is fine to feed a dog in small portions, but should not be their main source of nutrition. A commercially made cat food formulated for your cat’s age range is recommended.

Is it OK to give cats lettuce?

It is completely fine to give your cat lettuce, as long as it is washed well with the core removed. Lettuce does not provide a ton of nutritional value for cats, and they are obligate carnivores, meaning they require meat to survive.

Why do cats like lettuce?

Most cats aren’t huge fans of lettuce, but they are certainly curious and may take a bite here and there. If this does happen, do not fear! Your cat should be perfectly fine.

Can cats eat lettuce?

Cats can eat lettuce, though it does not provide nutritional value for them. It is low in calories and provides little vitamins and minerals.