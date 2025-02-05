There’s nothing subtle about an itchy dog: They scratch, they chew, they rub their faces against the floors, the furniture, and even you, trying to find relief from their itch. Bug bites are common causes of itchy skin in dogs opens in a new tab , and some dogs may be more sensitive to their bites than others.

Depending on where you live, your dog may be exposed to certain insects year-round or seasonally, which may help explain the pattern to their itchiness. The good news is that insect bites usually only cause temporary discomfort, and there are many effective strategies to protect your pup and sooth their itch. Read on to learn all about bug bites on dogs.

There are many effective preventatives on the market to protect your dog from common insect bites.

If your dog seems excessively itchy or has additional changes in their skin or behavior, be sure to see a vet.

Is that a bug bite on your dog?

You may discover your dog has bug bites in a number of different ways. First, you may find the actual bug culprit on your dog or in your home. Second, you may notice a swelling, small scabs, or bumps on your dog’s skin. Other times, you don’t find any definitive evidence, but you notice you have a very itchy dog and suspect they may have been bitten by something.

Different kinds of insect bites cause unique signs in dogs with some bites localized to specific parts of the body and causing varying degrees of itchiness. Depending on the specific signs your dog has, you may be able to identify the type of bug that bit them, while other times you may need your vet’s help to determine what’s going on.

How to identify different types of bug bites on dog

Like us, dogs experience different kinds of bug bites differently. Dogs are the preferred host for some bugs, meaning they have evolved to feed mainly on dogs, and may even live on dogs during part of their lifecycle. Other insects have different preferred hosts but may occasionally feed on dogs when the opportunity arises.

Understanding the lifecycle and preferences of different bugs is important for knowing how to identify them, what their bites may look like, as well as other signs of their presence. The more you know about these tiny enemies, the better you can fight back to protect your dog and get rid of these unwanted invaders. Some basics to get you started include:

How to treat bug bites on dogs

Treating bug bites requires a multi-step approach to soothe your dog’s discomfort, eliminate an infestation, and prevent future bites. Depending on the specific bug that is causing the problem, these steps require different approaches. This may include:

Natural remedies for bug bites on dogs: Some natural remedies opens in a new tab may be helpful in relieving your dog’s itch and soothing their discomfort. This includes cold compresses to reduce inflammation and itch. Other soothing products like colloidal oatmeal, found in many shampoos, can also be soothing.

Over-the-counter options: Dogs that are hypersensitive to insect bites from mosquitoes or fleas may benefit from an antihistamine like Benadryl opens in a new tab to help relieve their itchy, inflamed skin. It is very important to consult with your vet before starting any over-the-counter medications; some are contraindicated in dogs with underlying medical conditions or on certain prescription medications.

Medical treatments: Medical treatments are necessary to treat many of the bugs that infest dogs, like fleas and mites. This may include topical products applied directly to the skin, or systemic medications given by mouth to eliminate the infestation and bring your dog lasting relief. Dogs who develop hypersensitive reactions to bug bites or secondary skin infections may also require additional medications to heal their skin.

Environmental control: It is important to take steps to eliminate bugs from your home and local environment as much as possible to protect your dog. For example, flea infestations require thorough decontamination of the environment. This includes vacuuming, cleaning hard surfaces, washing all fabrics and/or disposing of materials that cannot be deep-cleaned to remove eggs and larvae that will otherwise re-infect your pets.

When it comes to mosquitoes, be sure to eliminate any sources of standing water on your property where they may lay eggs. Keep vegetation well-trimmed in the fenced-in section of your yard to reduce the chances of your dog brushing up against leaves and grasses preferred by ticks.

Preventative measures: When it comes to bug bites, prevention is key. There are many highly effective preventative products opens in a new tab that target fleas, ticks, and heartworm and will keep your dog from developing more serious complications of these infections. Be sure to consult your vet to determine which products are most appropriate for your dog given their medical history, lifestyle, and where you live opens in a new tab .



Other preventative measures you can take include brushing your dog daily, especially after hiking opens in a new tab or off-leash adventures in thick brush or vegetation. This will help you to remove any insects from their fur and give you a change to check them over for ticks or other hitchhikers. Finally, be sure to keep up with routine medical care, check-ups, and vaccinations.

When to seek expert help

Anytime your dog seems itchy, uncomfortable, or develops a new lump or bump on their skin, it’s a good idea to have your vet examine them. Many skin problems can look similar opens in a new tab on the surface and it can take a professional with the right tools to accurately diagnose the problem and prescribe the most effective treatment. This is especially important if your dog’s skin problem seems to be getting worse, develops a bad odor, or is accompanied by other signs of illness like lethargy, or changes in their appetite. Your vet is also a great resource for tips and tricks to get rid of infestations like fleas, so even if you know what the problem is, you may want to seek expert help to get the problem under control as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Bottom line

Just like us, dogs can suffer from many different kinds of insect bites.

Insect bites can resemble many other skin conditions, so it is important to seek veterinary care if you are unsure what’s going on with your dog’s skin.

Many insects can also transmit diseases, so be sure to use safe and effective preventatives to keep your dog protected year-round.

