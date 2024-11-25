It can be unnerving to run your fingers over your pup’s soft coat only to feel a new lump or bump that wasn’t there before. Sometimes, new bumps are easier to feel when your dog is wet or right after they have been groomed opens in a new tab . Whatever the case may be, you may be wondering what this new bump is and whether to be concerned. Read on to learn more about common lumps and bumps on dogs.

What are the bumps on my dog’s back?

Just like us, dogs can be susceptible to many different kinds of skin disorders as well as problems under the skin, so bumps and lumps are really simplified terms that — excuse the pun — lump together a whole lot of different conditions. When it comes to actually figuring out what kind of lumps or bumps your dog has, you’ll need to get into the specifics opens in a new tab .

Some important details to notice are whether the bump appears to be on top of the skin, within the skin, or under the skin. If you can’t see any disruption in your dog’s fur or outer layer of skin but you feel a bump under the skin, that will help you narrow down some possible causes. If your dog also has missing fur, scabs, or redness on the surface of their skin, this can help you pinpoint that the problem is more likely with the skin itself.

In all of these cases, it is best to see your vet whenever new lumps and bumps arise. The truth is that many times, a diagnosis cannot be made based on a visual alone because many kinds of lumps and bumps can look similar but have very different causes. It is important not to miss something more serious because it looked like a more benign kind of bump. Some common causes of lumps and bumps include the following:

Fatty lipoma on dogs

These are very common fatty tumors of dogs opens in a new tab that are often found in middle-aged and older pups.

What are lipomas?

Lipomas are a benign, or non-cancerous, tumor of dogs that are composed of fat. They are always under the skin and feel soft and usually squishy. Most of the time, there is no need to treat them medically as long as they are small and slow-growing. However, some of these tumors can grow rapidly or grow in a spot that makes them uncomfortable to your dog, which may lead your vet to recommend surgical removal.

It is always important to have your vet make a definitive diagnosis of a lipoma because many other tumors can look and feel similar to a lipoma. A visual exam is not enough to be sure. Some other tumors that look or feel similar to a lipoma could actually be malignant, or cancerous, and this would require a more aggressive treatment plan.

Can lipomas on dogs be hard?

Typically, lipomas are soft and somewhat squishy because they are composed of fat. However, some can feel more firm than others. If you feel a growth or tumor on your dog that feels hard, it should be examined by your vet. Even growths that were previously checked and diagnosed as lipomas can sometimes change so if your dog’s lipoma suddenly looks or feels differently, it needs to be rechecked.

Skin tags on dogs

Skin tags are a generic term for the kinds of growths that seem to dangle off the surface of the skin. There’s more to know about them than just their appearance, though.

Do dogs get skin tags?

Dogs do get skin tags , and there are many different kinds of growths that are collectively referred to as skin tags. Based on appearance alone, an exact diagnosis cannot be made, so it is always important to see your vet for further diagnostics when you discover a new lump or bump on your dog.

Some medical terms used to describe non-cancerous skin growths in dogs include sebaceous gland adenomas, acrochordons, sebaceous cysts, apocrine cysts, or follicular cysts. Each of these has slightly different characteristics and appearances. There are other tumors that can look similarly but could be malignant, or cancerous, so a biopsy is required to know for sure.

Black skin tags on dogs

Skin tags that are pigmented may appear black, blue-ish, or even dark red. Any pigmented skin growth should be biopsied to determine exactly what it is. While some kinds of pigmented masses are benign, others can be cancerous including melanomas opens in a new tab .

Other causes of skin bumps in dogs

There are many other possible causes of skin bumps in dogs. This includes:

Hives

Hives are a form of allergic reaction in which round, flat or domed swellings form along the skin. Some dogs with hives may be itchy while others may not have any discomfort. Hives can be a reaction to something your dog comes into contact with, like a plant or chemical, as well as something they ate including medications or foods. It is important to have hives treated by a veterinarian right away to avoid more serious consequences of an allergic reaction.

Fleas and ticks

Parasites of the skin can also cause skin bumps. Ticks themselves can look and feel like a growth on the skin once they are embedded opens in a new tab . Fleas are very tiny and won’t feel like bumps, but they can cause massive irritation to the skin opens in a new tab , which can lead to bumps and scabs forming all over infested dogs.

Insect bites or stings

While less common, bee or wasp stings opens in a new tab and bug bites can also lead to bumps on the skin. Most of the time, these will resolve quickly without any treatment, so you may not even notice them. Some dogs can develop allergic reactions to these bites or stings, however, leading to lots of swelling around the site, and they should be treated by a vet right away.

Skin infections

Skin infections are very common in dogs with allergies or other underlying skin conditions. Anything that disrupts the normal barriers of the skin can make it vulnerable to infections from bacteria or yeast. Dogs with skin infections may be itchy or have a bad odor opens in a new tab along with redness, bumps, or scabs along their skin. These require medical treatment to resolve the infection and will often require ongoing care to treat their underlying skin conditions opens in a new tab .

Tumors on dogs

Dogs can be susceptible to many types of tumors, including some that are found in the skin and just under the surface of the skin. Some of these may be benign, or noncancerous, while others can be malignant, opens in a new tab or cancerous. So you may be asking yourself, what do cancer bumps on dogs actually look like? Unfortunately, it can be nearly impossible to know which are benign and which are malignant based on looks alone. In order to be sure, additional tests like fine needle aspirates and/or biopsies are necessary. Based on the type of tumor a dog has, the treatment recommendations can vary from simply keeping an eye on it, to surgical removal, to more aggressive treatments like chemotherapy or radiation.

Other skin conditions

There are many other skin conditions that can lead to lumps and bumps on the skin. For example, older dogs with hormone conditions, such as Cushing’s disease opens in a new tab , can develop mineralized bumps known as calcinosis cutis as well as blackheads, also known as comedones. Dogs with autoimmune disease may develop vasculitis, a condition that can lead to scabbing in certain areas of the skin.

Traumatic injuries can also lead to bumps on the skin, scars, or even skin tags caused by repeated microtraumas. Viral infections can cause warts known as papillomas. There are so many different skin conditions that can lead to lumps and bumps that it makes it very difficult to characterize them all by visual description alone. Your vet will use additional tools including a full physical exam, bloodwork findings, and biopsies to gather more information as to what is going on and help you determine the best course of action.

FAQs:

Can dogs get pimples?

Yes, technically dogs can get pimples opens in a new tab . The term pimple may be used to describe many different kinds of skin conditions including pustules or bumps caused by infection, comedones or blackheads, inflamed hair follicles, and more. It is important to know which one your pup has in order to treat it properly.

What are dog lipomas?

Lipomas are fatty tumors opens in a new tab on dogs that are not cancerous. They should always be checked out by a vet to be sure they are lipomas and not another type of tumor.

