Have you noticed that your dog’s paws or nose seem rough, dry, or cracked? You might be seeing evidence of hyperkeratosis. While hyperkeratosis may sound a little scary, understanding its signs and knowing what can cause it can help you take action before it gets worse.

Let’s dive into the common signs you might spot and what they could mean for your pup.

Main takeaways Hyperkeratosis is a thickening of the skin that can be seen anywhere on a dog’s body but is most often found on the nose and paw pads.

Thickened, irregular paw pads or a dry, cracked nose are the most common symptoms of hyperkeratosis in dogs.

Hyperkeratosis can be caused by viral diseases, genetic disorders, nutritional deficiencies, aging, and chronic irritation.

Your vet can help diagnose and treat your dog’s hyperkeratosis.

Hyperkeratosis can be difficult to prevent and control completely, but proactive skin care and appropriate diet can help.

What is hyperkeratosis in dogs?

Hyperkeratosis in dogs is a condition in which the skin becomes thickened and rough. It’s seen most commonly o n the nose and paw pads but can also be found on other areas of the body, especially over pressure points. The thickened skin may develop pain cracks and fissures, which can lead to pain and infection. Hyperkeratosis is generally a symptom of another problem, not a disease by itself.

Hyperkeratosis occurs in the outer layer of skin. Healthy skin maintains a consistent thickness by producing skin cells at about the same rate that they are shed. Problems with increased production of skin cells, failure of skin cells to shed, or abnormalities in maturation of skin cells can all lead to a dog’s skin thickening.

Common symptoms of hyperkeratosis in dogs

Hyperkeratosis is easy to notice when it’s on an area of your dog you see all the time, like their nose. Symptoms of hyperkeratosis in dogs are less obvious when they’re in areas you may not pay as much attention to like your dog’s elbows or abdomen, especially in long-haired breeds.

These are some of the telltale signs to keep an eye out for:

Thickened, irregular paw pads

Dry or cracked nose

Excessive licking

Skin discoloration

Crusty ear margins

Elbow or hip calluses

Bumps or growths

Pain when walking

What causes hyperkeratosis in dogs?

Because hyperkeratosis is usually a symptom of another problem, it doesn’t always have a single cause. Many conditions in dogs can result in thickening of the skin, including:

Viral diseases: One of the classic causes of hyperkeratosis is canine distemper , which is also known as “hardpad disease” because of the changes to the footpads of infected dogs. Canine papillomavirus infections can also cause hyperkeratosis, and the lesions are not always limited to the nose and paw pads.

Genetic conditions: Hyperkeratosis occurs more commonly in some dog breeds. A genetic form of hyperkeratosis related to abnormal zinc metabolism is recognized in Boston Terriers and Arctic dog breeds like the Siberian Husky, Alaskan Malamute, and Samoyed.

Age-related changes: It’s not uncommon for older dogs to develop areas of thickened skin. This may be related to gradual dysfunction of the cells that produce the outer layer of skin or chronic wear and tear. With age, the overgrowth of skin on the nose and paw pads may be more frond-like, with thinner projections around the edges of affected areas.

Allergies: Environmental or dietary allergies are common causes for chronic skin irritation in dogs. Repeated cycles of skin inflammation, infection, and trauma can leave dogs with thickened skin due to hyperkeratosis. This can occur anywhere on the body but is most commonly seen on the ears, lower abdomen, and tail.

Dietary deficiencies: Hyperkeratosis due to zinc deficiency was more common before the modern guidelines for the nutritional composition of dog diets were developed. This is why it’s important to consult with a veterinary nutritionist if you’re thinking about feeding your dog a homemade diet: getting the balance of micronutrients like zinc right is a challenge.

Environmental factors: Does your dog love to stretch out on rough concrete instead of the plush dog bed you bought for them? Some dogs just love a hard surface, but it can be rough on their body. Hyperkeratosis can develop due to chronic pressure over bony points like the elbows, knees, and hips. Large-breed dogs are more likely to develop problems due to this.

How to treat hyperkeratosis in dogs

Before treating hyperkeratosis, your veterinarian may recommend testing to find out if there’s a cause and rule out some other conditions that can produce similar symptoms. Depending on your dog’s age and vaccination status, this can involve testing for viral infections and biopsy of an affected area. Samples may also reveal the presence of bacterial or fungal infections that can develop when the skin has openings due to fissures.

Once your vet has assessed your dog, they’ll be able to recommend treatment that’s appropriate for your dog’s condition. The goal of treatment for hyperkeratosis in dogs is to soften and eventually remove excess skin. This can take some persistence on the part of pet parents. Hyperkeratosis doesn’t resolve in just a few days; it may take a couple of months to see significant improvement. Some common treatments include:

Moisturization

As my wife likes to remind me, moisturization is the key to healthy skin . A veterinary balm made specifically for dogs with hyperkeratinization of their nose and paw pads has been shown to improve skin lesions. Other topical therapies that your vet may recommend include petroleum jelly, salicylic acid, and propylene glycol. Always check with your vet before starting any of these products to make sure you’re using a product and concentration appropriate for dogs.

Gentle scrubbing

Once softened, excess skin may wear off over time. Your vet may advise some gentle scrubbing after foot soaks, but this may not be necessary. It can cause some dogs discomfort and could lead to open wounds if you’re not careful. In cases of severe hyperkeratosis, a veterinary dermatologist may remove hyperkeratotic skin under sedation.

Veterinary medications

Medications like antibiotics or antifungals may be needed for dogs with secondary infections due to wounds from hyperkeratosis. Mild infections may only require topical therapy, sometimes combining topical antibiotics and antifungals with a localized steroid to help reduce inflammation. Pain control medication may be needed in dogs with lesions that are affecting their ability to eat or walk comfortably.

How to prevent hyperkeratosis in dogs

While you can’t always prevent hyperkeratosis in dogs, there are things you can do to minimize the risk and help manage the condition effectively. Some ways to limit your dog’s risk of hyperkeratosis include:

Routine skin care

Staying on top of your dog’s skin health is important. Work with your vet to keep any environmental or dietary allergies under control to help prevent inflammation and skin infections. Keep your dog on monthly flea and tick control to keep those nasty critters at bay. Only use shampoos made for dogs when bathing. For long-haired dogs, regular brushing and trips to the groomer are a must to prevent skin issues.

Protective gear

Dogs with pressure sores and hyperkeratosis may benefit from booties or specialized orthotics to give their joints some relief. But protective gear doesn’t have to be fancy: It can be as simple as providing comfortable bedding in your dog’s favorite relaxation spots. Some dogs prefer an elevated bed (kind of like a cot) instead of a pillowy one. Try different options to see what your dog likes.

Healthy diet

Making sure your dog is on a good-quality commercial diet that meets AAFCO feeding standards is important for their overall health. Because some causes of hyperkeratosis are linked to zinc deficiency, be sure to have your vet double check your dog’s diet composition if they’re having issues with hyperkeratosis.

Knowing when to seek professional help

It’s important to know when it’s time to consult your vet about hyperkeratosis. It’s important to get a skin health consultation if you suspect your dog has hyperkeratosis, but schedule an appointment as soon as possible if you notice any of these signs:

Pain

Open wounds

Discharge

Swelling

Limping

Bottom line

Hyperkeratosis in dogs is characterized by thickened skin, especially on the paws, nose, or elbows. It's often due to genetic factors, age, or underlying health conditions. If your dog’s skin is getting thicker or developing cracks, it’s time to check in with your vet for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan.

