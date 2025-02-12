Most dogs love running around in a grassy yard or field. Some will even show their joy by rubbing every part of their body across the grass, especially if they’ve just had a bath. While grass may make an ideal play surface for dogs, it does seem to trigger nasty allergies for some.

Read on to find out if dogs can be allergic to grass, how to know if yours is, and what to do about it.

Main takeaways Dogs can be allergic to grass of all types.

The symptoms of dog grass allergies are similar to those of other environmental allergies.

Allergy testing can help determine what your dog is allergic to.

Treatment for grass allergies often requires long-term commitment and medication.

Can dogs be allergic to grass?

Allergies are very common in dogs, and parents of allergic dogs are often worried about what could be triggering their dogs’ symptoms. Questions from concerned pet parents are usually based on their observations of their dog’s symptoms: My dog has always gone out in the yard, but it seems like she’s been licking at her feet constantly since we moved into our new house. It gets much worse after we mow the lawn. Is it possible my dog has allergies to grass? If a dog is allergic to grass, can they only be sensitive to certain varieties?

Sometimes, the things we love do us more harm than good. This is true for me and pizza, and it’s true for many dogs and grass. Although dogs love running though, laying on, or playing in grass, some dogs just can’t tolerate contact with grass or grass pollens. Dogs can have allergies to grass, and for some pups, those allergies can be quite severe.

Recognizing the symptoms of allergies in dogs can help you determine if your dog could be having issues. Although it may seem obvious that grass is the trigger for your dog’s allergies, it’s best to have testing done to make sure. Exposure to grass could be a coincidental factor, and the real culprit may be hiding in the weeds (pun unfortunately intended).

Is my dog allergic to grass? Tell-tale signs

Allergic reactions in dogs can sometimes be quite severe and even life threatening in the worst cases. Fortunately, it’s extremely unlikely for a dog grass allergy to trigger a severe reaction under normal circumstances. This doesn’t mean that a grass allergy won’t make your dog feel miserable though. For a dog allergic to grass, symptoms, even mild ones, can greatly impact their quality of life and day-to-day enjoyment. Some common allergy symptoms to watch for include:

Scratching: One of the most common and prominent symptoms of allergic skin issues is itchiness opens in a new tab . Dogs may scratch at commonly affected areas including the belly, neck, ears, and armpits. When a dog’s allergies are bad, scratching can lead to secondary issues like wounds or skin infections due to self-trauma.

Excessive licking opens in a new tab : Dogs aren’t able to reach every itch with their claws, so they’ll often resort to licking as a secondary action. Most dog parents are familiar with the schlorp, schlorp of their dog doing a little maintenance grooming, but this licking can become intense, constant, and problematic when they have allergies. Dogs with light coat colors may have brown discoloration of the hair on their legs, paws, or bellies because of constant licking.

Hives: With a grass allergy, bumps on dogs’ skin may develop in areas with a lot of direct contact with grass. Hives, also called urticaria, are a common symptom of an allergic reactio opens in a new tab n, and are not specific to grass allergies.

Foot swelling: It’s hard to keep your dog’s feet off the grass if you’re going outside, so it’s not surprising that their feet are one of the areas most commonly affected by grass allergies. Allergies can wreak havoc on a dog’s feet through a variety of means, including causing swelling of the tissues between the toes, predisposing them to secondary skin infections, and setting up an environment for moist dermatitis (hot spots) from constant licking opens in a new tab .

Upper-respiratory symptoms opens in a new tab : While most dog grass allergies seem to result from direct skin contact with grass or grass pollen, dogs may show signs like sneezing, nasal discharge, or red, watery eyes if they’re exposed to airborne particles. This can be seen when dogs are outside while the lawn is being mowed or during cleanup (especially using leaf blowers) after mowing.

Signs of a severe allergic reaction (also called an anaphylactic reaction) include vomiting, diarrhea, pale gums, weakness, labored breathing, and collapse. Although theoretically possible, it’s very unlikely that a dog would have such a severe reaction to grass alone. In my experience, it’s much more common for dogs to have an anaphylactic reaction to something found in the grass like a bee or wasp.

Other common allergies to rule out

While grass allergies are a common cause of skin problems in dogs, other allergens can trigger many of the same symptoms. Figuring out exactly what your dog is allergic to will help guide their treatment and allow you to limit their exposure to allergens. Dogs can be allergic to almost anything, but some common problem substances include the following:

There are two major ways to determine what type of environmental allergies your dog might be suffering from: intradermal testing or serum testing. Each of these methods of environmental allergen testing has its own pros and cons. Food allergies are a whole other story and generally require strict, limited-ingredient food trials to diagnose.

Intradermal testing is considered the gold-standard for allergen testing, but it’s not a perfect test. This test is what many people picture when they think of allergy testing: drawing a grid and injecting small amounts of different allergens into the skin to see how large the reaction is. This test has more possible allergens available for testing and allows for greater customization of what allergens are tested. Because it’s testing the reaction of the target organ (the skin) directly, the results are directly relatable.

One downside is that allergy medications have to be discontinued weeks before the test is performed, potentially leaving dogs miserable and itchy while they wait. Another problem is that intradermal testing requires sedation and clipping a large area of fur. In a surprise to no one, dogs don’t love sitting still while they’re being injected with a bunch of things that may make them itchy. Sedation allows dermatologists to get accurate results without worrying about interference.

Serum testing is a much easier process. Your veterinarian can draw blood and send it to an outside laboratory. Many of these labs have region-specific allergy panels available so that your dog’s blood is tested for reactions to the plants and trees most common in your area. Serum testing has a higher false-positive rate, meaning it may flag things that your dog isn’t allergic to as potential problems.

Although there’s no 100 percent perfect way to diagnose allergies, these tests, combined with your veterinarian’s exam and your observations, can help guide your dog’s allergy treatments.

Treatment for dogs allergic to grass

Allergy-specific immunotherapy opens in a new tab is one of the most effective ways of controlling environmental allergies for dogs. Treatment for a dog allergic to grass or other things they encounter in the environment involves a controlled exposure to increasing amounts of the offending allergens. This can be done through injections (every few days to weeks) or once-to-twice daily oral medication. Although it takes at least a few months for the immune system to respond to this therapy, dogs can get great long-term relief from it.

While your dog is having allergy flare-ups, your veterinarian may recommend medications opens in a new tab to help control their symptoms. Antihistamines are commonly prescribed but may not do much to help once an allergic reaction has started. Steroids, like prednisone, are often used to control severe symptoms by reducing inflammation and itching. Other allergy medications like lokivetmab (Cytopoint) and oclacitinib (Apoquel) may help reduce your dog’s symptoms as well.

To help control symptoms for dogs with grass allergies, home remedies include regular bathing, either with an oatmeal-based shampoo or a medicated shampoo prescribed by your veterinarian. You can also wipe your dog down with a damp towel after they return from outside, paying special attention to problem areas like their feet and underside. Even dogs with minimal exposure to outdoor environments can have problems with grass allergies. Taking your shoes off by the door and not tracking pollen into the house can reduce your dog’s exposure to allergens.

When to seek expert help

Although grass allergies may not seem serious, they can cause your dog a lot of suffering. Set up an appointment with your veterinarian if you notice any allergy symptoms. They can help you figure out what’s causing your dog’s problems and get you started on a treatment plan to provide long-term relief. Always see a veterinarian as soon as possible if you’re worried your dog is showing signs of an anaphylactic reaction: minutes matter in those cases.

Bottom line

Dogs can be allergic to all types of grass. Their allergy symptoms are usually triggered by direct contact with grass or grass pollen. Although life-threatening allergic reactions to grass are unlikely, it’s still important to figure out what your dog is allergic to. Treating your dog’s allergy symptoms may require long-term medication and some adjustments to their environment.

