Why Do Cats’ Tails Puff Up?
Find out what that’s all about.
by LeeAnna Buis, CFTBS, FFCP
Your cat has all kinds of ways of telling you how they’re feeling. If they flatten their ears out to the side and squint their eyes, they are probably annoyed. If there eyes are big and round, they’re probably scared. Rolling around on their back, paws ready to swat? It’s playtime.
But what about when they walk by, tail puffed as much as a feather duster? That seems a little ominous... let’s get into it.
