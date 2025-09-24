Find out what that’s all about.

Your cat has all kinds of ways of telling you how they’re feeling. If they flatten their ears out to the side and squint their eyes, they are probably annoyed. If there eyes are big and round, they’re probably scared. Rolling around on their back, paws ready to swat? It’s playtime.

But what about when they walk by, tail puffed as much as a feather duster? That seems a little ominous... let’s get into it.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

Main takeaways The act of a cat puffing their tail, or fur on other parts of their body, is called piloerection.

It’s an instinctual, involuntary response to things like being scared, defensive, startled, playful, and even cold.

If your cat puffs their tail quickly and then relaxes, or they’re clearly having a good time, there’s no need to worry.

If you see other signs of stress, like hissing or hiding, something is upsetting your cat. See if you can find and address the trigger so your kitty can relax.