Some of us are just cat people opens in a new tab or dog people opens in a new tab , but many love both. However, cats and dogs opens in a new tab , famously, don’t always get along, and both can be extremely territorial animals. So, if you’re thinking about bringing a dog or a cat into a house that already has a pet, you might be worrying about their safety.

If you are looking to introduce a cat to a dog opens in a new tab , don’t worry. It is possible to bring these two animals together not only safely but also in a way that makes them both happy. In fact, dogs and cats can have meaningful friendships. With our guide, you can introduce a cat and a dog safely.

Main takeaways

Dogs and cats can get along safely and happily.

You need to slowly introduce a cat and a dog.

Dogs and cats are very territorial but can learn to share space.

What to know about cat and dog relationships

To introduce a cat to a dog so that they’ll get along well, you first need to really understand both cats and dogs. Cats and dogs are both very different and have their own unique body language and methods of communication. By understanding these, you can start to support them in having relationships with each other.

LeeAnna Buis, a certified feline behavior specialist, says it’s important to use safety precautions. “You can't be sure your dog's prey drive won't be triggered by a cat. And a scared cat can get very intense and aggressive with your dog. This can put your dog in a position to defend themselves,” she says. “It can be dangerous on both sides. Until you have a clear picture of how they're reacting to each other, use things like gates and harnesses for added safety.”

Body language of dogs and cats

This is a very complicated topic with a lot of nuance, but we can offer a basic overview of dog and cat body language, and what you should look out for when introducing dogs and cats.

If a dog is happy, they tend to stand in a relaxed stance and wag their tail. If a cat is happy, they tend to purr, roll on their back, and blink slowly.

If a dog is stressed out and unhappy, they have tucked ears, their tail might be low between their legs, and they might be trembling. If a cat is stressed, they may arch their back and have a stiff posture.

Do dogs and cats usually get along?

There’s a reason why we say that people are “fighting like cats and dogs” – cats and dogs not getting along is a major stereotype. However, most dogs actually can live peacefully with cats.

“When introduced slowly and positively, with both feeling safe and secure, dogs and cats can have a wonderful relationship, or at least learn to peacefully co-exist,” Buis says. Both cats and dogs are very territorial, but once you bypass those territorial instincts and get them to trust each other, they can actually get along and live peacefully together.

How to introduce a dog and cat successfully

If you’re looking to introduce a dog and a cat, either to live together or just for a brief period, there are many things you can do to make it an easier process. “A slow, positive introduction that avoids pushing either pet past their comfort zone is best,” Buis says. Here’s our guide for introducing dogs and cats.

1. Keep them separate first

Don’t bring a cat and dog together immediately, and expect them to get along. Keep them separate at first, in different parts of the house that they feel comfortable in. You can do this for several days, or at least until both pets have had their health check ups and you can be certain that they aren’t going to give each other any diseases.

2. Rotate them through the house and allow them to get familiar with sounds and scents

After keeping them separate for a while, the next step is rotating a cat and dog through the house and allowing them to get used to new sounds and scents. You can do this while they’re still separated by keeping them in different spaces in the house and cycling them around to get familiar with the sounds and scents of the other animal.

3. Let them see each other

Next, you need to get the pets to see each other. You can try showing them the other animal from a distance or through a glass door, allowing them to figure each other out and start desensitizing them both. You can also try feeding them on either side of a closed door to get them used to the smell and sound of the other one eating and to make them feel more comfortable.

4. Make leashed introductions

One of the last steps in introducing a dog and a cat is making leashed introductions. Cats are rarely a threat to a dog, but they may be aggressive or lash out if they feel cornered or harassed. Try introducing your cat and dog with the dog on a leash in a space with enough room for your cat to run away and hide if that is what they want to do.

Keep an eye on that all-important body language. If your dog lunges at the cat or seems obsessively interested in the cat, you need to distract the dog and try to desensitize them to the cat’s presence.

5. Decrease supervision and transition to no barriers

If both the dog and cat have good, calm, happy body language, after a few sessions of leashed introductions you can start to decrease supervision and transition to leaving them alone together. First, try letting your dog off the leash in the same space as the cat, working up to leaving them truly alone for a longer amount of time. This may be a longer process than the other steps.

If you are leaving the house, you should still separate the animals in different rooms, possibly indefinitely.

FAQs

How long does it take a cat to get used to a dog?

How long it takes a cat to get used to a dog in their space varies wildly depending on many factors, including “the cat's history with dogs and vice versa, how they're introduced, the stress level of each pet, their natural state of nervousness or confidence,” Buis says. A cat could accept a dog in their home immediately, or it could take as long as several months.

Buis adds that, even if things seem like they’re not going well, it is possible to make things work out. “Luckily, with the help of a certified feline training and behavior consultant or certified dog trainer, these don't have to be obstacles. There are ways to work on cat and dog relationships,” she says. Don’t give up, and if you’re struggling to get them used to each other, you should bring a trainer or other expert into the mix for extra support.

What should you not do when introducing a cat and a dog?

If you’re trying to get a cat and a dog to accept each other in their space, there are lots of things you shouldn’t do. Don’t rush the introduction, don’t force them into each other’s personal bubble, don’t introduce them in an unfamiliar environment, and do always consider the cat and dog’s unique personalities. Every animal is different, and you should always bear this in mind when introducing any animals.

How do I get my dog to accept a new cat?

If you’re trying to introduce a cat into the home and get your dog to accept a new cat, just follow our guide, and with some time and patience, they should start to accept and understand each other.