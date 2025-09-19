Can Your Cat Tell When You’re Sick?

So you’re sick. In between sniffles and naps and way too many episodes of a trashy reality TV show, you peer out of your fevered fog to notice your kitty is snuggling your feet, as if they are your nurse, hired for this exact purpose. Do they actually know you’re feeling icky, or is this show of comfort simply just a coincidence?

Although cats don’t typically have the same reputation for inter-species empathy that dogs do, many people who live with cats will swear up and down that their pets can sense changes in their human caretaker’s mood or physical condition. But is that based in fact, or are they simply reading too much into normal cat behavior?

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

Technically, there’s no conclusive evidence proving that cats have this ability, and very little scientific research has even been conducted on the subject. But if we examine what we do know about cats’ biology and behavior —as well as the wealth of anecdotal evidence from their humans — we can say with some confidence that cats can most likely tell when something is “off” with their pet parents.

Carles Rodrigo Monzo / Stocksy

Sniffing out disease

There have been a great deal of studies conducted on dogs’ ability to detect illness, including some cancers, Parkinson’s disease, and certain infectious diseases like malaria. Dogs can even sense opens in new tab changes in a human’s blood sugar levels, or tell when a person with epilepsy is about to seize, and are now sometimes trained as specialized companions for people living with these conditions.