Dog Senses Stranger’s Seizure 40 Minutes Before It Occurs—How Is This Possible?

It doesn’t take much for our dogs to impress us. Even just watching them dig out a well-hidden toy from under the couch or sit and extend their paw for a treat can make most of us clap and say “good boy.” If you’re looking to be really impressed, though, there are many dogs out there who are capable of truly incredible work supporting the people who need it most.

One remarkable pup was just hanging out at an adoption event, hoping to find a new home when she made headlines for sensing a stranger’s oncoming epileptic seizure 40 minutes in advance opens in new tab . Sienna, a four-year-old Labradoodle / Pit mix, actually has no special training at all. She was greeting attendees to the event when she suddenly broke away and approached a man who had just arrived.

The shelter wrote on Facebook opens in new tab that Sienna “sat quietly at his feet, refused to budge, and softly placed her paw on his leg.” Just moments later, according to the shelter, the man’s wife approached and said that he was either about to have a seizure or had already had one. As the shelter wrote: “Sienna wasn’t trained to do this. She simply felt it.”

By knowing in advance that they are going to have a seizure, someone with epilepsy can get to a safe place and avoid injury. While this kind of ability to sense an oncoming seizure isn’t unique to Sienna, her gift for sensing seizures and alerting the sufferer without any training is. While we don’t know if a future as a medical assistance dog is in her future, we were happy to learn that she has found a forever home opens in new tab .