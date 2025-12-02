Cats can shake and tremble for a number of reasons, ranging from environmental changes to illness. Temperature changes, toxin exposure, pain, and anxiety can all trigger shaking. Find out why your cat may be shaking and when you should be concerned.

Main takeaways Cats can shake and tremble from environmental changes that cause stress, anxiety, or low body temperature.

Health issues like pain, low blood sugar, seizures, toxins, or fever can also cause cats to shake.

If a cat is shaking from stress, they should be provided with a calm, quiet environment.

Any uncontrollable shaking should be evaluated by a veterinarian.

Common reasons your cat is shaking

Anxiety and stress

Cats can signal that they’re stressed in a number of ways, including shaking, hiding, tail flicking , or curling themselves into the smallest ball of fur that they can manage. Common causes of stress in cats include new environments, people, and other pets.

Toxin ingestion

Toxin exposure can also cause tremors in cats. By far, the most common tremor-causing toxin in cats is permethrin. Permethrin is an ingredient commonly found in over-the-counter topical flea and tick medication for dogs. When applied to a cat, or if transferred from a recently treated dog, it can cause muscle tremors, drooling, a wobbly gait, and seizures. Other toxins that can cause tremors in cats include avermectins (found in other flea and tick products for dogs), amphetamines (recreational or in ADHD medications), DEET, essential oils, and human medications.

Fever

Fevers develop when a part of the brain decides to turn the body’s thermostat up, usually in response to infection, inflammation, or cancer. Normal body temperature for a cat ranges from 100 to 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit. When a cat has a fever that exceeds 103 degrees, they can show symptoms like shivering, lethargy, and loss of appetite.

Cold temperatures

When a cat gets cold, they may start to shiver in an involuntary effort to increase their body temperature. Cats who are young, hairless opens in new tab , shorthaired, or spending time outdoors can be more susceptible to temperature swings. When faced with the cold, cats will shake and shiver until they warm up.

Pain or discomfort

Cats are experts at hiding pain opens in new tab and illnesses, but shivering can be a sign that a cat is hurting or doesn’t feel well. Pain and discomfort can be a result of trauma or illnesses like kidney disease, liver disease, or cancer.

Hypoglycemia

Cats can develop hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) if they go too long without eating, receive too much insulin, or are severely ill. Hypoglycemia can cause muscle tremors, weakness, depression, and seizures.

Seizures

Seizures can also cause cats to shake or tremor. Cats with generalized (grand mal) seizures will have full-body muscle tremors. They can also have focal seizures, which can involve muscle twitching in one part of the body, like the face. Common causes of seizures in cats include epilepsy, brain tumors, toxin exposure, and hypoglycemia.

Deep sleep movements

Like humans, cats have sleep cycles that involve two periods: REM (rapid eye movement) and NREM (non-rapid eye movement) sleep. REM sleep is deep and is often accompanied by muscle spasms and whisker twitches.

Cerebellar hypoplasia

Cerebellar hypoplasia is a condition in which a kitten’s cerebellum doesn’t develop properly, usually as a result of being exposed to feline panleukopenia virus while in the womb. The cerebellum plays an important role in a cat’s balance, posture, and fine motor skills.

Cats with cerebellar hypoplasia have an unsteady gait and muscle tremors. They’ll also display intention tremors — shaking and wobbling that worsens the more they focus on a specific task.

When you should see a veterinarian

If your cat can’t control their shaking, they should be seen by a veterinarian right away. This can be a sign of seizure activity, toxin exposure, low blood sugar, or severe illness. Seek veterinary care if your cat is shaking and also:

Not responsive to verbal or physical stimulation

Diabetic

Urinating or defecating without control

Has known or suspected exposure to a toxin

Has a history of trauma

Has other signs of illness like lethargy, vomiting, or anorexia

Vocalizes when moving or being touched

What can you do to help your cat if they are shaking

If your cat is under stress, provide a calm and quiet environment where your cat can feel safe and decompress. This often means putting them in an area where they have privacy and can avoid loud noises and unfamiliar people and pets.

If your cat is trembling or shaking uncontrollably, take them to a veterinarian. While at the vet, be prepared to provide information about your cat’s medical history. Veterinary staff will want to know if your cat has been sick or injured and if they have been eating and going to the bathroom normally.

If your cat was exposed to a toxin, let the veterinary staff know. If you accidentally gave flea and tick medication meant for dogs, you left your medication open, or you followed unproven internet advice about the benefits of essential oils — just say so. The more information you provide, the easier and faster the veterinary staff can help your cat.

Depending on the cause of your cat’s shaking, there are some first-aid measures you can take at home, but these are not a replacement for veterinary care.

Hypoglycemia: Placing a small amount of honey or Karo syrup in their mouth can provide a mini boost in blood sugar before a veterinarian can provide more aggressive care.

Pain or seizures : Be very careful when handling your cat. Wrap your cat in a towel or blanket and transport them in a carrier to avoid injury to your cat or yourself.

Permethrin toxicity: If you apply a permethrin product to your cat, gently wash the product off your cat with warm water and dish soap. Be careful not to get your cat too hot or cold. If your cat’s symptoms have already progressed to severe tremors or seizure activity, skip the bath, and head to the vet.

Bottom line

Shaking in cats can be due to low body temperature, stress-inducing changes in the environment, or health issues like pain, seizures, or low blood sugar. If your cat is shaking uncontrollably, have them seen by a veterinarian. If your cat is twitching while having kitty dreams, it’s okay to just let them sleep .

