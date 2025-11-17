Why Your Cat Doesn’t Like to Cuddle—And How to Change That

Everyone loves a cuddly kitty, but not all kitties love to cuddle. My mother’s cat, Sophie, was never much of a cuddler. She would sit beside my mom — occasionally even on her lap — and allow herself to be pet, but if anyone tried to hold her or restrict her in any way she was liable to take a swipe at them, hiss, and run away.

As a kid, I thought pets should act like long-suffering stuffed animals: They should be your constant companions and sit peacefully while you dressed them up in little costumes. And of course, they should allow you to shower them with affection in whatever way you deemed necessary. I’m not sure where I got this idea from — probably some ’90s kids cartoon, though I can’t remember which one. And I’m positive my mother tried to disabuse me of this fantasy on more than one occasion. The lesson never really took, though, and over the years, I became more and more frustrated by our chubby ginger cat’s insistence on her own bodily autonomy.

I wanted a cat who would let me do anything I wanted to them! And, in a way, I suppose I still do. There is something very affirming about a permissive cat. The more they let you hold them and snuggle them and carry them around, the more you feel like they trust and love you.

My current foster cat, Akela, is super permissive. And super cuddly. She sits beside me while I write, waiting to be pet. She crawls into my lap every time I sit on the couch and sleeps curled up beside me in bed, sometimes even burrowing under the covers to be closer to me. She loves the feeling of being pressed up against my body and even when I’m holding her tight, she will often nuzzle her head against my face and chest, as if trying to get inside my very flesh. She is, by far, the cuddliest kitty I’ve ever cared for.