1 in 4 People Don’t Know When Their Cat is Mad, New Study Finds

I’m pretty confident that I can understand what my cat is trying to tell me. After all, I’ve lived with him for almost 10 years now, so I like to think that I know which meow means “Feed me, Mom!” and which meow means “I threw up.” I know I’m not alone — we all like to think we comprehend our pet’s secret language. But according to a new study opens in new tab published in Frontiers in Ethology, humans aren’t as good at understanding cats as we like to think. The study found that one in four adults misread feline communication, especially when cats are trying to convey discomfort.

The study was conducted online with 368 adult participants. After answering questions about their experience and knowledge of cats, the participants watched a series of 10 short videos of humans and cats playing together. For each video, they were asked to categorize the interaction as “overall positive,” “overall negative,” or “unsure.” They were also asked to categorize the cat’s mood based on one of ten options: happy, curious, frustrated, angry, relaxed, bored, stressed, playful, scared, or other.

Participants were then asked to select how they would react in the situation depicted in the video and given a list of nine actions to choose from: stroking the cat, picking the cat up, rubbing the cat’s belly, playing with the cat using their hands, playing with the cat using a toy, disciplining or correcting the cat, staying near but not interacting with the cat, walking away from the cat, or “other.”

The researchers found that 23.3 percent of study participants did not register the cats’ negative moods opens in new tab when the cats exhibited clear signs of discomfort, such as hissing and flattened ears. When it came to more subtle body language cues like tense posture or altered whiskers, the number jumped to 48.7 percent.