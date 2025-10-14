Why Do Cats Like Earwax? Surprising Reasons Explained · Kinship

Why Do Cats Like Earwax?

It’s so weird.

by LeeAnna Buis, CFTBS, FFCP
October 14, 2025
Woman snuggling her cat at home.
PhotoAttractive / iStock

In This Article:

Where Does Earwax Come From and What Is it? How Is Your Cat Ingesting Earwax? Why Do Cats Like Earwax? Is Earwax OK for Cats? How to Prevent Your Cat from Eating Earwax When to Consult a Vet About This Issue Frequently Asked Questions

When you think about a cat who loves earwax, you’re probably envisioning something pretty disgusting right now. It’s not as bad as it sounds. We’re not talking about an earwax lollipop. Think more along the lines of one cat grooming another cat’s ears, or your cat digging through the garbage and pulling out a cotton swab. 

Is there something about earwax that drives your cat to seek it out? Let’s explore cats, ears, and that waxy treat.

Main takeaways

  • Cats have access to human and animal earwax in ways you may not expect, like chewing on cotton swabs from the garbage or cleaning the ears of other pets (or yours).  

  • Your cat may like the taste or smell of earwax, or they could simply be ingesting it as part of their natural grooming process. 

  • As long as your cat doesn’t seem obsessive about earwax, it’s probably nothing to worry about.

