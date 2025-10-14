When you think about a cat who loves earwax, you’re probably envisioning something pretty disgusting right now. It’s not as bad as it sounds. We’re not talking about an earwax lollipop. Think more along the lines of one cat grooming another cat’s ears, or your cat digging through the garbage and pulling out a cotton swab.

Is there something about earwax that drives your cat to seek it out? Let’s explore cats, ears, and that waxy treat.

Main takeaways Cats have access to human and animal earwax in ways you may not expect, like chewing on cotton swabs from the garbage or cleaning the ears of other pets (or yours).

Your cat may like the taste or smell of earwax, or they could simply be ingesting it as part of their natural grooming process.

As long as your cat doesn’t seem obsessive about earwax, it’s probably nothing to worry about.