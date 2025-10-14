Why Do Cats Like Earwax?
It’s so weird.
Where Does Earwax Come From and What Is it? How Is Your Cat Ingesting Earwax? Why Do Cats Like Earwax? Is Earwax OK for Cats? How to Prevent Your Cat from Eating Earwax When to Consult a Vet About This Issue Frequently Asked Questions
When you think about a cat who loves earwax, you’re probably envisioning something pretty disgusting right now. It’s not as bad as it sounds. We’re not talking about an earwax lollipop. Think more along the lines of one cat grooming another cat’s ears, or your cat digging through the garbage and pulling out a cotton swab.
Is there something about earwax that drives your cat to seek it out? Let’s explore cats, ears, and that waxy treat.
