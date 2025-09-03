Does Your Cat Think You’re Their Baby? They Sure Do Lick You a Lot

This internet is saying cats think they are the parents, not the other way around.

Some of us think of our cats as our babies. And why wouldn’t we? We carry them around ( if they let us ), take them to the vet for checkups, and feed them when they cry. When my daughters and I adopted our cat Winston as a kitten, he used to crawl into our laps and nurse his paw while we rocked him. So when I saw an Instagram post opens in new tab that suggested cats might see us as their children, rather than the other way around , I was intrigued.

"Unlike dogs, who often treat humans as pack leaders, cats show behaviors toward their owners that mirror how they interact with their young,” the post says. “They may bring you ‘gifts,’ groom you, follow you around, or meow — a sound adult cats rarely use with each other — to communicate like they would with their own kittens.” Is it possible that my cats, including the one who used to nurse in my arms, feel parental toward me? Or that, in the words of that Instagram post, they think I’m “just a big, clumsy, furless baby” they’re stuck taking care of? I turned to the experts.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

“As humans, we try to understand the world from a human viewpoint,” Joey Lusvardi, a certified cat behavior expert at Class Act Cats opens in new tab , tells me. Because we can’t truly know whether our cats think of us as “a kitten, a parent, or a treat vending machine,” he suggests we shift our point of view away from our usual human-centric frame. “I don’t think it’s quite [that] simple,” he says. “More likely, we have a unique relationship with cats that is different than how cats see other cats. To me, that’s much cooler than a cat thinking of you as their kitten or their parent.”

Alba Vitta Studio / Stocksy

Why does your cat bring you gifts, groom you, follow you around, and meow at you?

There is some merit to a few of the points in the Instagram post, says Dr. Julie Hunt, a veterinary consultant for Embrace Pet Insurance opens in new tab . “Yes, bringing ‘gifts’ of half-dead creatures is something that cats do for their kittens,” she tells me. They do this both to feed their young and also to train their kittens to hunt (that’s where the “half-dead” bit comes in).