They may not buy a Porsche or get a divorce, but there will be signs.

Mood swings. Weight gain. Frequent naps. Difficulty climbing stairs. Limping after even mild exertion. These are just a few of the things I’ve noticed happening to me over the past few years, as I settle deeper into middle age. (Aging is a privilege, I know! Still, ugh.)

But they’re also some of the symptoms that Dr. Kelly Fishman opens in new tab , a veterinary sports medicine and rehab specialist, told me can affect our pets when they get older. That’s right — it’s not just humans who slow down, get cranky, and have more health problems after we reach a (cough) certain age. When it comes to navigating the challenges of midlife, dogs and cats are right there with us, apparently.

So, how do you know if your dog or cat is having a midlife crisis? “The signs can be both behavioral and physical,” Dr. Fishman says.

For example, a once-playful dog may become withdrawn, or your usually aloof cat opens in new tab may suddenly want to curl up in your lap whenever you settle in on the sofa. A cat who used to treat your apartment like a parkour course, leaping from the coffee table to the bookshelf, may show reluctance to jump, and a dog who always bounded upstairs the moment they heard you stirring in the morning may no longer have the energy to make their way to the second floor. “You might also see weight gain, increased napping, or even urinating outside the litter box,” she notes.