How Can You Tell How Old a Dog Is?

They’re always going to be your baby, of course.

If your soul dog came into your life as an adult, it may be difficult to know exactly how old they are, but you can use certain physical features to estimate their age. Puppies tend to follow a predictable developmental path so very young dogs can be easier to age based on when they reach specific milestones.

Most dogs are considered adults once they are around twelve to twenty-four months old, depending on their size and breed. After that point, the clues about their age will be more subtle since they are no longer growing or reaching clear developmental stages. You can make educated guesses on the age of adult dogs by looking for signs of aging which may include changes to their teeth, eyes, muscle tone, or mobility. Read on to learn some of the specific clues to look out for.

