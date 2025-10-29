Why Do Cats Mother Other Animals? The Truth Behind Interspecies Relationships · Kinship

Why Do Cats Mother Other Animals? The Truth Behind Interspecies Relationships

Its more than just freaking adorable.

by Charles Manning
October 29, 2025
Yuras Igorevich / iStock

Cats have a reputation for being aloof, but time and again they demonstrate just how tender and caring they can be. Any cat parent will tell you: The love of a cat is something truly special. The affection that cats often show one another — playing together, cuddling together, and even grooming one another — is just as sweet.

Cats will often take in orphaned kittens and nurse them as if they were their own. Sometimes, they will even do this for non-cats: puppies, bunnies, and even rats. Do they know the animals they are suckling are so different from them and that they are not their own? Maybe. Probably. But sometimes the desire and instinct to mother overrides everything else.

Why do cats adopt other animals?

The mothering instinct is so strong in some cats that they don't even seem to care if the babies are actually theirs or not. “At [Animal Care Centers of New York (ACC)] we often put orphaned kittens in with lactating moms, who then begin nursing and providing for them right away,” says certified cat behaviorist Stephen Quandt of Cat Behavior Help.

“In clinic and rescue settings, I’ve also seen cats ‘adopt’ orphaned puppies, baby squirrels, and even ducklings. Grooming, protecting, and even attempting to nurse them,” says Dr. Kathryn Dench, veterinarian and chief scientific advisor at Paw Origins.

