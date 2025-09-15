I like to think of myself as somewhat of an expert on cats. After all, not only do I share my home with three of them, I write about them; I’d better know what I’m talking about! There was a time, though, when I really, really did not know much about cats. Back then, I’d never interviewed a veterinarian about things that hurt cats’ feelings or researched an article about the subtleties of slow-blinking to tell your cat you love them.

It was during this time that my kids and I adopted a cat who fell into our toilet the first day we brought her home. In our ignorance, we tried to give her a bath.

Pet parenting deals, just for our kin Get (totally free) deals for food, treats, accessories, tech, and way more pet parenting must-haves. Get Deals

As you might imagine, it did not go well. Ever since, I’ve been militant about keeping our toilet lid closed whenever it is not in use — and I’ll never again try to bathe a cat, even if she did just go for an accidental swim in a toilet. (For the record, the toilet only had water in it at the time.) Why, though, do cats hate water so much? Is it just psychological? Do they think they’ll melt, like the Wicked Witch of the West? Are they afraid of water, or do they just not like it?

Photography by Adri / Adobe Stock

Cold, slow, and out of control

Dr. Nita Vasudevan, a veterinary consultant for Embrace Pet Insurance opens in new tab , says there’s a good reason that most cats dislike water. “Their fur is not designed to dry quickly,” she explains. “When soaked, it becomes heavy, uncomfortable, and can lower their body temperature.” That last point is especially problematic, because healthy cats maintain a naturally higher body temperature than we do; around 100.5 to 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit is normal for them.