Why Do Cats Take Food Out of Their Bowls to Eat It?

It’s a scene familiar to many pet parents: You’ve offered your cat a special treat, maybe even some coveted “people food,” and you’re looking forward to watching them enjoy it — but instead, they pick it out of their bowl and immediately slink off to a mysterious hiding spot with it. Or maybe your cat insists on eating their whole dinner outside of their bowl, removing it piece by piece.

While you might not appreciate the extra mess, your cat isn’t doing this just to be difficult. Understanding this strange habit requires taking a closer look at feline instinctual behavior, the potential environmental factors, and individual cat-to-cat preferences — it may also turn out that your feeding station setup just needs a bit of tweaking to suit your cat’s comfort level. Here are the most likely reasons your cat is taking their food “to go.”

They are resource guarding.

One of the primary reasons cats might carry their food away from their bowls is rooted in instinct. In the wild, cats are solitary hunters and need to protect their kills from potential scavengers. Moving their food to a more secluded spot (like under your couch) allows them to relax and eat in peace.

While your cat doesn’t live in the wild, they may still feel like their food sources are being threatened — especially if you have other pets. “We often feed cats way too close together,” says feline behaviorist Jennifer Van de Kieft. “Cats are social animals, but not for eating. They prefer to eat alone. So, when you have cats lined up together [at mealtimes], it can be really stressful for them, and they might try to move their food elsewhere.” So, if you have more than one pet, it’s best to give them each their own space for feeding.