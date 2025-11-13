Does Sex Matter When Getting a Second Pet?

If you’re thinking about bringing a second pet into your home, chances are you’re chewing on several questions at once. Among them: Are you really up to the task of feeding, caring for, and cleaning up after two pets instead of one? Does your first pet even want a “sibling?” And where should the second food bowl go?

But once you’ve answered those and begun looking for your next BFF, another quandary might emerge. Will your new dog or cat get along better with your current baby based on their sex? In other words: Does the ancient proverb men are from Mars, women are from Venus hold true when it comes to animals?

If you’re dead set on a particular combo, rest assured that hormones should not interfere. According to the two experts we spoke with, bringing a second pet into your home will not launch a Battle of the Sexes if both animals are spayed or neutered. That said, there are a few nuances to consider.

Is the boy-girl combo really the best one?

Despite the conventional wisdom opens in new tab that male-female dog pairings are the safest bet, the truth comes down to the individual.