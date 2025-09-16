What Is the ‘Boy Dog Mom’ Phenomenon—and Is It Real?

Halloween may technically be over, but as far as I’m concerned, spooky season lasts until the final golden leaf is off the tree and Mariah Carey‘s whistle tones are ringing through every grocery store. So, I am still in full witchy mode, which means everyone in my household, including my pets, are as well. Plus, like any good witch, I have a familiar — an animal companion who is, essentially the witch’s right-hand pal. My familiar is my dog Charlie.

He’s a Boxer mix who was born deaf and has not left my side since the day I adopted him nearly three years ago. It’s not “I have to go to the bathroom,” it’s “We have to go to the bathroom,” because if I’m peeing, in the shower, doing my makeup, etc., he’s at my feet for all of it. If I leave a room without him, he starts pacing. If I leave the house, he stares out the window and cries until I return. In short, he is obsessed with me. My other dog, Georgie, a girl, decides when I am allowed to go near her and is in no way dependent on me.

So, what is it with boy dogs and their moms? According to TikTok, it’s a thing. There is an entire section opens in new tab on the app for “Boy Dog Moms” that documents this apparent phenomenon: boy dogs who absolutely cannot get enough of their moms. From the look of these videos, it seems like I am far from the only one who wakes up with my dog’s snoot in my face and who hears the pitter patter of his paws everywhere I go.

Erika Harwood, a Los Angeles dog mom to two boy Pugs, Weenie (eight) and Pastrami (one), tells me she has the exact same experience, then sends me a photo of Pastrami, dutifully waiting for her on the bath mat that morning while she got ready. She and her husband, Ben, share both dogs, but it’s very clear who the favorite is.