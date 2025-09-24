4 Biggest Differences Between Male and Female Dogs, According to New Study

You’ve probably heard a whole lot of conjecturing about the differences between male and female dogs — maybe your parents told you that girl dogs keep the house tidier or the guy at the shelter told you boy dogs get too worked up over their fantasy football leagues. Okay, maybe these are ridiculous examples, but there really are a lot of gender myths out there. Now, one of the largest studies on dog behavior is shining some actual, good hard scientific data onto the topic. A massive new survey of 50,000 pet parents found that male and female dogs differ in four key ways.

The study is part of the Dog Aging Project opens in new tab (the DAP), a giant initiative that asks pet parents to fill out an annual survey about their dog. Pups of all breeds, ages, and sex are represented. The DAP calls itself a “community science project,” because it relies on the continued participation of thousands of pet parents each year to amass reliable survey numbers.

Pet parents filled out the Canine Behavioral Assessment and Research Questionnaire, a widely-used survey that asks respondents to answer questions ranking their dog’s behavior on a five-point scale. Researchers classified the answers into four behavioral categories: fear, attention/excitability, aggression, and trainability.

The key differences between male and female dogs

In the end, they found that male dogs are less fearful than females. On average, boy dogs scored .106 points lower than female dogs on fear-related questions. The age-old question of whether those scores are due to courage or a lack of sense is still unanswered.