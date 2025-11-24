9 Things to Do Before You Leave Your Cat at Home While You’re on Vacation

The night before I leave for a vacation, I’m always a little anxious. Did I remember to pack a swimsuit for the hotel pool? Wait — does the hotel even have a pool? I triple-check my to-do list: Clean out the refrigerator, empty the trash, water the plants one last time. But when it comes to the cats, I’ve got my game plan in place well ahead of time. Because while they may be pretty low-maintenance, they’re also the loves of my life, and I want to make sure they have everything they need when I’m gone.

Whether it’s your first time traveling as a cat parent or you just need a refresher on the essentials, here’s a cheat sheet with expert tips to help your vacation go smoothly (for your cats, of course).

Choose your cat sitter with care.

Who do you trust to care for your babies? Dr. Julie Hunt, a veterinary consultant for Embrace Pet Insurance opens in new tab , says a good cat sitter should monitor your cat’s appetite, water consumption, and litter box habits — not just put down a dish of food and scoop the poop.

They should be reliable and know what behavior is normal opens in new tab (and abnormal) for your cat. It’s a big responsibility, so choose wisely. And make sure they can come more than once a day. “Once daily is not enough to make sure they have clean water, fresh food, and a clean litter box,” says Dr. Geri Katz, a veterinary advisor at Pet Honesty opens in new tab .